KNH surgeons remove 4kg liver tumor in landmark surgery

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A team of doctors perform Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgery on Jnue 17, 2026. [KNH]

Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully removed a massive 4-kilogram liver tumour from a patient in a complex seven-hour operation.

This marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s capacity to handle advanced surgical cases locally. The success of the procedure is expected to boost confidence in Kenya’s referral healthcare system and reinforce KNH’s position as a regional centre for advanced surgical care.

The procedure, a right hepatectomy, was performed during a Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgical Camp held at KNH from June 10 to 12, 2026.

The operation is being hailed as one of the most complex liver surgeries ever undertaken at the facility and highlights growing expertise in managing advanced abdominal diseases.

According to KNH, the breakthrough was achieved through collaboration between the hospital, the Europe-Africa Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association, the University of Nairobi, Aga Khan University, and visiting surgeons from the University of Science and Technology Hospital in Egypt.

“Seven Hours. Four Kilograms. One Life Changed! “Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital successfully removed a massive 4kg liver tumor during acomplex 7-hour right hepatectomy, the standout achievement of the June 10–12, 2026 HPB Surgical Camp” KNH said in a statement on X.

The surgery was led by HPB specialist Prof. Soriman, working alongside KNH and University of Nairobi surgeons, including Dr K. Ondede, Director of Surgical Services, Dr Muia, Dr Kaisha and Dr Nthambi. They were joined by visiting HPB surgeons Dr Karan and Dr Misoi.

Behind the scenes, a large multidisciplinary team played a critical role in ensuring the success of the procedure. The anaesthesia team included Dr Simiyu, Dr Kasuku, Dr Muchiri,

Dr Omundi, Mr Kwame, and residents Dr Atieno and Dr Monda, who maintained the patient’s stability throughout the lengthy surgery.

The theatre nursing team, led by B. Khandega and supported by C. Tuwei, C. Muthengi, W. Owelle, M. Wambui, S. Njeru, D. Kemuma, P. Nyaga, and J. Kinyanjui, ensured seamless coordination in the operating theatre.

KNH said the achievement underscores the importance of teamwork and specialised training in high-risk surgeries. “Through collaboration between KNH, Europe-Africa Hepato

Pancreato-Biliary Association, UON and visiting experts, this procedure reflects what is possible when expertise is shared,” the hospital noted.

The significance of the operation extends beyond a single patient. HPB surgeries—covering liver, pancreas and bile duct conditions—are among the most technically demanding in medicine, often requiring highly specialised skills and infrastructure.

Many patients in low- and middle-income countries previously had to seek such treatment abroad. The three-day surgical camp also delivered 13 highly specialised procedures, including four liver resections, one Whipple’s procedure, two hepaticojejunostomies and six laparoscopic cholecystectomies.

Led by Dr Gibson Musila, Head of General Surgery at KNH, the camp also served as a training platform for local surgeons, strengthening mentorship and skills transfer.

“This camp is not only about surgery, but about building capacity. It showcases our growing ability to provide world-class specialised care closer to home, giving hope to patients facing complex liver, pancreatic and biliary diseases,” KNH said.