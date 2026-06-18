KSG and Chandaria partner to honour Raila's legacy

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The late former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga. [File]

The Kenya School of Government (KSG) and industrialist and philanthropist Manu Chandaria have signed an agreement to establish an institution in honour of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga.

They said the Raila Odinga and Chandaria Regional Centre for Innovation, Leadership and Governance would offer a lasting tribute to the life and service of the former prime minister.

Speaking yesterday during the signing of the MoU, Chandaria described the late Raila as a personal friend and one of Kenya's most consequential leaders.

"We are celebrating a great Kenyan, Raila Amolo Odinga. This academy will go a long way in shaping leaders in politics, whether they are in government or in opposition. We require leaders with great hearts irrespective of where they stand politically. The country must always come first," he said.

KSG Director General Nura Mohamed said the proposed centre would serve as a regional hub to help preserve and advance the leadership values associated with Raila's public life.

"This centre of excellence is about the epitome of good governance, excellence and service delivery. It is about how public servants can emulate the leadership philosophy of the Right Honourable Raila Odinga, a philosophy rooted in bringing Kenyans together for the common good," said Prof Nura.

The plan comes as KSG prepares to celebrate its centenary next month. According to the institute, the proposed centre forms part of the its vision for its next century, serving as a platform to nurture ethical leadership, innovation, good governance and public service excellence while preparing future generations of leaders to address emerging national, regional and global challenges.

The centre is expected to provide a platform for leadership training, policy innovation, strategic foresight and governance research, ensuring that the ideals of unity, service and transformational leadership continue to inspire future generations.