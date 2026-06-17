Church leaders blame State, warn political thuggery could lead to violence

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Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit. [File, Standard]

A growing wave of violent disruptions in churches is raising questions about safety and State authority ahead of next year's General Election.

The recent incident in which goons stormed ACK All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on Friday has again reawakened concern about the worrying trend, with the clergy warning that it could lead to widespread violence.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit noted that the incidents raise questions about the growing culture of political intolerance on the part of the State.

“Who owns the goons in Kenya who attack in broad daylight and are not arrested? Who will contain goons in this country?” said Archbishop Sapit.

He noted that similar incidents have occurred before, expressing frustrations over the failure by the government to take action, adding that the trend points to a dangerous situation as elections near.

“If the police cannot bring to book those who attacked the church and those who attacked people in hotels and in broad daylight in the streets, whose faces were identified in the CCTV footage and whose motorbike number plates were clearly seen, then they have failed to protect Kenyans,” he said.

“If that is not revealed, we also demand that the Inspector General of Police should resign because he has failed his job.”

Sapit and the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) warned that such incidents could lead to a dangerous situation.

“We went to Haiti to try and protect the citizens of Haiti from runaway goons. Yet in our nation today, they display power unchecked and nobody can do anything about it," said Sapit.

“We must not allow intimidation to rob us of our freedom of association, expression and worship. There are moments when the church is tempted to retreat into silence but that is not our calling. We must stand against what is wrong.”

The NCCK warned that the trend threatens to drag the country back to its darkest political moments.

“We are seeing what happened in the 1990s depicted, when the likes of (Reverend Timothy) Njoya were beaten, and the likes of (late ACK Archbishop David) Gitari were threatened. The late Bishop (Alexander) Muge paid the ultimate price. So, are we going to those dark days? And what is this that people are looking for?” said Chairperson Elias Agola.

On January 25, chaos erupted at the ACK St Peter’s Witima Church in Othaya, Nyeri County, when suspected State-sponsored goons and plainclothes police officers disrupted a Sunday service.

The incident targeted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his political allies who were in attendance.

Attackers stormed the compound, lobbing tear gas canisters and firing live ammunition, forcing worshipers, including women and children, to flee for safety.

Vehicles belonging to Gachagua's convoy were vandalised and set on fire, and church windows were shattered.

Months later, no one has been arrested. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the attack was linked to local political rivalries, clearing official police units of complicity.

In another attack, thugs ferried by motorcycles stormed a church event in the Mwiki area in Kasarani, disrupting a service attended by Gachagua and other political leaders. Some congregants, including children, suffered injuries.

The NCCK described the incidents as systematic and politically funded, accusing leaders of fuelling division and weaponising young people.

“Unfortunately, politicians have decided to drum beats for division among Kenyans, and we need to stop this state-sponsored terrorism,” said Agola.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) also warned that the trend threatens not just physical safety but also undermines constitutional freedoms, weakens public confidence in democratic institutions, and threatens social cohesion.

“The incident at All Saints Cathedral is not an isolated occurrence. Rather, it reflects an emerging and worrying trend in which acts of intimidation and ‘goonism’ are increasingly being used as tools of political contestation,” said Bishop Kepha Omae, the chairman.

The commission stated that every person has the constitutional right to participate in public affairs, assemble peacefully, and express opinions without intimidation.

“As the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election, these developments require urgent national attention. Political competition should be guided by ideas, policies, and respectful debate, not coercion, violence, or fear,” said Omae.

Meanwhile, the Reverend Canon Omollo, the All-Saints provost, said a suspect arrested in connection with the attack had been released, and that those whose mobile phones were stolen had been paid to buy their silence.

"The man who was arrested at All Saints on Friday and taken to one of the stations was released and the two people whose phones were stolen were reimbursed Sh24,000 each so that the case does not proceed," claimed Omollo.

The circumstances surrounding the attack at All-Saints Cathedral by armed goons are now raising more questions, specifically on whose instructions they were acting on and why they have not been presented in court.

This, despite the confirmation by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen that a suspect had been arrested and CCTV footage had been obtained within the church premises.

The goons stormed into the church on June 12, 2026, where several people from different organisations were attending a post-budget review forum and disrupted the meeting.

As if working under instructions, the goons who were earlier dropped by motorcycles not far from the church pounced on attendants, with some of them snatching handbags and mobile phones from women as other people scampered for safety.

This immediately attracted uproar from Kenyans, forcing police to swing into action and arrest one person but the church now claims that the suspect was released.

It reported that the suspect, who was arrested, confessed to sponsoring them, linking the goons to a senior government official who was uncomfortable about the post-budget debate.

A senior officer privy to the investigations at Kilimani, in response, however, said they were still probing the matter since officers who responded to the goons' attack at All-Saints were from the station.

"We are still analysing the matter and we are going to take action as promised. But already a statement had been issued on the same," the officer stated

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kicphumba Murkomen said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the attack linking the rising goonsim to politicians.

Hours later, the National Police Service released a statement that two suspects had been nabbed and were in police custody.

"Investigations are ongoing, including a thorough review of CCTV footage, intending to identify and apprehend all other individuals involved," police spokesperson Michael Muchiri stated

"This incident will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, transparently, and impartially to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses," he added.