Inside All Saints: Day goons invaded a sacred space

Something felt unusual long before the shouting started.
As I made my way to the ACK All Saints Cathedral on Friday morning, a gathering of about 50 boda boda riders caught my attention. They stood listening intently to one speaker.
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