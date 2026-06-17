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Why relatives living abroad are not sending you money, gifts

By Graham Kajilwa | Jun. 17, 2026

The 2025 Remittances Household Survey estimates inflows from abroad at Sh931.8 billion. First generation individuals in the diaspora are the highest contributors of remittance.

Do you have a relative abroad? If so, do they send you "something small"? If they do not, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) might have found the reason.

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Related Topics

Kenya Households Send Money Abroad Trends Diaspora Cash And In-Kind Transfers Remittance Flows Kenya CBK Remittances Survey 2025 Report
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