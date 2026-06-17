Wetang'ula orders national response over rising lake waters

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National Assembley Speaker MosesWetangula . [File]

Members of Parliament are warning of a looming humanitarian crisis in Turkana, Baringo and other Rift Valley regions, amid concerns of expanding lakes displacing hundreds of people.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula has directed the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to coordinate a government response to a growing crisis caused by rising water levels in Lake Turkana and other Rift Valley lakes.

His directive came after North Horr MP Adhe Guyo, warned that communities living along the shores of Lake Turkana are facing displacement, disease outbreaks, loss of livelihoods and increased attacks by crocodiles as floodwaters continue to expand.

Guyo said residents of Ileret, Selicho and Ilolo areas in North Horr Constituency have been suffering massive losses after homes, schools, grazing fields and public infrastructure were submerged by the rising waters.

He stated that the affected communities are predominantly pastoralists and artisanal fishermen who survive on low incomes and do not have the financial capacity to relocate to safer and higher grounds

“The residents are facing a devastating humanitarian, health and socio-economic crisis due to an unprecedented and alarming rise in water levels in Lake Turkana. Hundreds of families have been displaced and rendered homeless, while pastoralists and fishermen have lost their main sources of income.,” he said.

Guyo also noted that the flooding has created new dangers for residents, with cases of crocodile attacks reported in recent months, while stagnant floodwaters have contributed to outbreaks of malaria and waterborne diseases.

At the same time, he stated that shallow wells have been submerged, leaving residents without safe drinking water and boats, fishing gear, cold storage facilities and landing sites have also been destroyed.

He has since urged the government to provide a scientific explanation for the continued rise of Lake Turkana's water levels and outline both immediate and long-term measures to address the crisis.

Other MPs also supported his concerns that have been hit by rising lake waters across the Rift Valley.

Baringo North MP, Joseph Makilap described the situation as a national disaster that requires urgent intervention.

“There is a problem with the Rift Valley lakes. It is a national disaster that the country must address, even using international experts,” he said.

He revealed that Lake Baringo has already submerged 11 schools, hotels and other facilities, while Lake Turkana and Lake Naivasha continue to expand.

“I had to relocate a whole school, Loruk Primary School, to safer ground and even with that, water may also reach there. The waters are rising at a very high speed. A week ago, there was no water in two classrooms, but after two weeks the entire school had been submerged,” he said.

On his part, Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek raised similar concerns, saying rising water levels have disrupted lives and infrastructure around Lake Bogoria and other parts of Baringo County.

“Lake Bogoria has submerged schools and roads around it. In Mogotio, there is also a new lake forming in an area called Olkokwee,” We need humanitarian assistance, geological surveys and early warning systems so that people can be relocated to safer areas,” Kiborek said.

Kathiani MP, Robert Mbui linked the crisis to climate change and called for a long-term national strategy to protect communities from future flooding.

He warned that repeated destruction of schools and public infrastructure was placing a heavy burden on taxpayers and local development funds.

“I think this is what we are calling climate change. The world is changing and that is why water levels are rising. Maybe it is time we started mapping out the country, identifying areas prone to persistent flooding and relocating people before disasters strike,” Mbui stated.

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen also called for involvement of environmental experts, noting that major ecological changes are taking place across the Rift Valley.

“Some years back, Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria were 37 kilometres apart. Today they are only six kilometres apart,” he said.

Wetang'ula noted the concerns raised and described the matter as serious, warning that the effects were being felt across several regions of the country.

“In my estimation, this is a very serious issue,” he said.

He directed that the matter be forwarded to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to coordinate action among the Ministries of Education, Agriculture, Interior, Water, Energy and other relevant government agencies.

The move is expected to pave the way for a coordinated national response as communities around Lake Turkana and other Rift Valley lakes continue to grapple with rising waters, displacement and growing uncertainty about their future.