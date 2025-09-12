Rising Lake Naivasha displaces wild animals

Lake Naivasha water levels have risen sharply, flooding nearby estates and hotels following heavy rains in the catchment areas. [File, Standard]

Tens of wild animals have been displaced by the rising water levels of Lake Naivasha, leading to increased human-wildlife conflicts.

The animals have been pushed into nearby estates and farms in the last two months, with Kihoto, Marula, North Lake and Oserian areas being the most affected.

This comes as the number of persons displaced by the flooding lake continued to rise, with Redcross putting the figures at over 700 families.

According to the Chairman Friends of Lake Naivasha Francis Muthui, the most affected were animals that have been grazing at the riparian land.

He said that with the pasture ground flooded, animals including hippos, buffaloes, zebras and giraffes were now roaming in neighboring estates.

“The full effects of the rising lake are now being felt with tens of animals pushed away from the flooded riparian land into nearby homes,” he said.

Muthui added that hippos were straying in Kihoto estate, the nearby Nairobi-Nakuru railway line and Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road in search of pastures.

He noted that the rising numbers of wild animals also posed a threat to the residents and motorists using the Moi South Lake road.

“The number of wild animals straying into the major roads and estates is worrying and we fear that this could lead to fatal attacks,” he said.

A bloat of hippos lies on the shores of Lake Naivasha where cases of human-wildlife conflict have been on the rise mainly involving foot-fishermen. [File, Standard]

Former Lakeview MCA Simon Wanyoike Wanango noted that residents of Kihoto estate were facing double tragedy following the rise in the water levels.

He said that apart from flooding their homes, the animals, mainly hippos, were straying in parts of the estate making it unsafe for habitation.

“We have seen hippos and buffaloes seeking pastures near the estate, mainly early in the morning or late in the evening and this poses a threat to school-going children,” he said.

Director Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) Dr Patrick Omondi noted that the flooding lake had displaced wild animals and destroyed property on riparian land.

He termed the rise as abnormal, as the levels were going up even during dry seasons, adding that they needed to understand what was driving the rising water level, as it was now continuous.

“Before, this phenomenon was happening after 30 years, but now it’s occurring throughout and it will require different experts to nail down what is leading to this for proper planning of development,” he said.