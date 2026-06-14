Utumishi fire tragedy victims laid to rest

Audio By Vocalize

Family members are overcome with grief during the funeral service of Mercy Precious Wangeci in Lanet, Nakuru County. Mercy, a Form Four student at Utumishi Girls Academy, was among the 16 students who lost their lives in the dormitory fire tragedy at the school.[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

It was a profoundly heartbreaking day in various villages in three counties, as remains of some of the victims of the Utumishi Girls Senior School dormitory fire were laid to rest.

A heavy, suffocating silence fell over Nakuru In Lanet, yesterday as families laid to rest victims of the May 28 tragedy.

What were intended as private family burials became collective expressions of grief, uniting the stories of brilliant young lives cut short and a mother who made the ultimate sacrifice while rushing to her daughter’s aid.

Mourners clutched a booklet bearing a title no parent should ever have to see: An Icon of Courage. It was a tribute to 17-year-old Mercy Precious Ndirangu, a Form Four student leader whose dream of becoming a lawyer was extinguished in the midnight inferno.

Instead of one day arguing cases in a courtroom, she was remembered for her extraordinary bravery. When the fire broke out, Mercy chose to remain in the choking smoke, guiding and rescuing fellow students rather than fleeing to safety.

The emotional toll on her family was overwhelming. Her parents, physically weakened by grief, could not stand or read their tributes, so other parents stepped forward in solidarity to read them aloud.

“My precious daughter, no words can describe the pain of losing you,” her mother’s tribute read. “You left for school full of dreams and hope, never knowing it would be our last goodbye. You were the light of our home, and your smile brought joy to everyone around you.”

Her father’s words echoed the same devastation: “No father ever imagines having to say goodbye to his child so soon. You left home full of dreams and hope, and I never imagined that would be the last time I would see your beautiful smile.”

Classmates from Form Four Red described her as a brilliant mathematician whose character was as precious and merciful as her name suggested. A few kilometres away in Njoro sub-county, family and neighbours gathered to bury another 17-year-old star, Linah Wangui Juliet.

An exceptional student who excelled in mathematics and collected national and regional awards, Linah was her mother Juliet Waithera Munene’s only child.

“The void you have left in my life can never be filled,” her mother said, recalling how she attended every prize-giving day.

“Even the little things, like your dislike of taking photographs, are now precious memories.”

Also laid to rest the same day was Cecilia Wanjiku, remembered by survivors for her courage — she ran back into the burning dormitory with a soaked blanket to rescue younger students, only to become trapped herself.

In a cruel twist of fate, a simultaneous funeral was held in Nakuru Town West for Faith Irene Jepchirchir Koskei, a mother who died rushing to her daughter’s school after learning the Meline Waithera dormitory was on fire.

Emmanuel Koskei breaks down during the funeral service of his wife, Faith Irene Jepchirchir Koskei, at their Kapkures home in Nakuru county. Faith died in a road accident as she and her husband rushed to Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil after receiving news of the dormitory fire that claimed 16 lives. Koskei sustained serious injuries in the crash. Their daughter, Patience Koskei, is a student at the school. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

She and her husband set out into the night, driven by parental instinct, but she never arrived. Faith lost her life in a road accident en route. Her children eulogised her as their anchor and protector, whose final thoughts were of saving her child.

In her tribute, Faith’s family confronted deeper questions raised by the tragedy: “How did we arrive at a place where young people can deliberately destroy what others have worked hard to build? How did destruction become an acceptable response to frustration? How did we begin losing sight of the values that hold families, schools, and society together?”

They rejected the idea that the disaster was merely about infrastructure, instead calling it a national “crisis of values” — a dangerous gap between intellectual achievement and moral formation. Several parents used the occasion to demand justice and accountability for their children.

These calls came a day after stakeholders at a national requiem mass urged sweeping reforms to protect students in Kenyan schools.

In Kericho County, Abigael Chepngeno was buried at the family’s Sabubit rural home. Her father, police officer Samuel Kimetto, described the agony of searching hospitals and the school amid chaos after the fire.

“When I finally got the sad news, it broke my heart,” he said. “I never imagined the news would be so devastating. It was traumatic. It is only God who has enabled me to carry on with life.”

He spoke of Abigael as a passionate environmentalist who saved her pocket money, eventually amassing over Sh200,000 in savings, and dreamed of studying in the UK or Canada. The family has chosen forgiveness toward those suspected of starting the fire, leaving judgment to God.

Abigael’s mother prayed that no other family would endure such pain.

In Narok County, a sombre mood filled Oleleishwa Village as family and residents laid Sheryl Onderi to rest at her father’s home. Her father, Dennis Nyakeri — a well-known taxi and tour driver who had captured national attention when he frantically sought information at the school — was inconsolable.

Mourners condemned the circumstances of her death and joined renewed calls for swift investigations and accountability.

Reports by Caroline Chebet, Nikko Tanui and George Sayagie