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Mbadi offers little hope despite admitting Kenyans sought

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 13, 2026
Treasury CS John Mbadi (centre) and the National Assembly leadership led by Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, on June 11, 2026. [Elvis Ogina,Standard] 

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi put on a brave face as he presented his Budget statement in Parliament yesterday, painting a contradictory image of an economy that is on the mend but one that also faces seemingly insurmountable hurdles, both domestic and global.  

The CS, on the one hand, said the Kenya Kwanza administration was delivering on its promise of growing the economy from the bottom up and has restored macroeconomic stability and strengthened public finances, which have laid a firm foundation for growth.  

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