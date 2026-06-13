Mbadi offers little hope despite admitting Kenyans sought

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi put on a brave face as he presented his Budget statement in Parliament yesterday, painting a contradictory image of an economy that is on the mend but one that also faces seemingly insurmountable hurdles, both domestic and global.
The CS, on the one hand, said the Kenya Kwanza administration was delivering on its promise of growing the economy from the bottom up and has restored macroeconomic stability and strengthened public finances, which have laid a firm foundation for growth.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…