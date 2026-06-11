Rift Valley leads in illicit alcohol seizures

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Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Eliud Lagat appearing before the National Assembly Public Petitions Committee on June 11, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Rift Valley has recorded the highest number of illicit alcoholic brews seized in Kenya over the last two and a half years.

This highlights the scale of the illegal alcohol trade and the progress made in efforts to curb the vice, according to data presented to Parliament.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Eliud Lagat told the National Assembly's Public Petitions Committee that security agencies confiscated a total of 493,073 litres of illicit alcohol in the region between January 2024 and May 2026.

The figures include 254,272 litres seized in 2024, 189,293 litres in 2025 and 49,508 litres during the first five months of 2026.

The data was presented during deliberations on a public petition on the production, distribution and consumption of illegal alcoholic brews sponsored by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss.

Alongside the seizures, police arrested 16,040 suspects in connection with illicit alcohol-related offences in Rift Valley in 2024. The number dropped significantly to 2,104 arrests in 2025 and 532 arrests between January and May this year.

Despite Rift Valley leading in both seizures and arrests, Lagat said the declining numbers point to gains made in the fight against illicit alcohol.

“Rift Valley is very expansive and close to the borders where this smuggling happens, but we are happy there is a decline in numbers over the last two years,” said Lagat while appearing before the committee on behalf of the Inspector General of Police.

The Rift Valley region has long been a hotspot for illicit alcohol due to its vast geography, porous borders and extensive transport networks that facilitate the movement of contraband products.

The trade has repeatedly been linked to deaths, blindness, addiction and social disruption, prompting successive government crackdowns.

However, Lagat cautioned that the problem remains widespread and appears to be shifting to other parts of the country.

According to the report, Western Kenya recorded seizures of 134,463 litres of illicit alcohol during the review period, while Nyanza registered 160,389 litres.

The committee also reviewed enforcement data from Uasin Gishu County, which showed fluctuating trends. Arrests increased from 56 in 2024 to 505 in 2025 before declining to 111 between January and May 2026.

Seizures rose sharply from 4,417 litres in 2024 to 37,524 litres in 2025 before dropping to 4,442 litres this year. Authorities destroyed 1,407 litres in 2024, 35,667 litres in 2025 and 820 litres so far in 2026.

To strengthen enforcement, Lagat called for the establishment of a structured and adequately funded multi-agency framework involving key government institutions.

“The National Police Service firmly holds that no single agency can effectively address the multi-dimensional challenge of illicit alcohol. A coordinated whole-of-government approach is imperative,” he said.

The proposed framework would bring together the National Police Service, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), Anti-Counterfeit Authority, county governments, the Ministry of Health, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and National Government Administrative Officers.

Members of Parliament raised concerns that corruption among some law enforcement officers continues to undermine the war on illicit alcohol by enabling offenders to evade arrest and prosecution.

Responding to the concerns, Lagat acknowledged the challenge and pledged firm action against rogue officers.

“Corruption should not be entertained. I admit there is a small percentage of officers who engage in corruption. As a Service, we have no room for people to engage in corruption,” he said.

“We are working closely with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to establish a dedicated mechanism to detect, investigate and prosecute officials implicated in illicit alcohol protection rackets.”

The committee also emphasized the role of chiefs, assistant chiefs and local communities in combating the vice through intelligence sharing and vigilance.

Members further expressed concern over the growing popularity of "Park and Chill" events among young people, citing reports linking some editions to excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse.

Committee Vice-Chairperson Janet Sitienei called for closer scrutiny of such events, while Lagat assured legislators that security agencies would investigate the concerns and take appropriate action where necessary.