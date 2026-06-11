NTSA sets six-month deadline for collection of logbooks

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Members of public queue for registration of motor vehicles at the NTSA headquarters. [Courtesy]

Motorists who have not collected their vehicle log books within six months of printing risk losing the documents.

This comes after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced plans to dispose of unclaimed logbooks under a new records management policy.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the authority said all printed logbooks that remain uncollected beyond six months will be disposed of in accordance with its internal procedures, marking a significant shift in the handling of vehicle ownership documents.

The directive is expected to affect thousands of vehicle owners who have completed ownership transfers, applied for duplicate logbooks or processed other vehicle registration services but failed to pick up their documents from NTSA offices.

“All motor vehicle owners who still have their logbooks at NTSA offices should collect them as soon as possible,” the authority said.

NTSA warned that failure to collect the documents could result in inconveniences when accessing services that require proof of vehicle ownership.

The authority noted that clients applying for services that require a logbook will be unable to complete the process without attaching the current or original document.

The move is aimed at reducing the growing backlog of uncollected documents in NTSA offices across the country while improving records management and storage efficiency.

Logbooks remain one of the most critical vehicle ownership documents in Kenya. They are required during the transfer of ownership, insurance processing, vehicle financing applications, verification of vehicle details and other transactions involving motor vehicles.

Over the years, NTSA has encouraged motorists to utilise digital services available through the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS), which has streamlined registration, transfer and licensing processes.

However, physical logbooks continue to play a crucial role in confirming legal ownership and facilitating various administrative procedures.

The authority said collection of logbooks remains free of charge and urged motorists to take advantage of the available collection centres before the documents are disposed of.

Motorists collecting their documents have been advised to carry their previous logbook, where applicable, and a valid identification document for verification purposes.

NTSA further assured members of the public that its offices remain operational and ready to assist vehicle owners seeking to collect their documents.

“Clients are encouraged to visit NTSA offices and Huduma Centres for assistance and clarification on any logbook-related matters,” the authority said.

The authority's offices across the country operate from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The latest directive comes as NTSA continues to strengthen service delivery and digitise transport-related services while ensuring proper management of official records. The authority also urged members of the public to seek clarification through its official communication channels, including email, social media platforms and customer service desks.