Communities unite to end menstrual stigma, keep girls in school

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University students engage learners at Kaharo Girls High School in Murang’a County on Menstrual hygiene on June 8, 2026. [Courtesy]

Concerns have been raised on lack of access to sanitary products, inadequate menstrual health information and deeply rooted cultural stigma have contributed to absenteeism among school-going girls.

In some communities, menstruation remains a taboo subject, leaving many girls vulnerable to shame, discrimination and poor health outcomes.

Today, however, institutions are increasingly taking a whole-community approach to addressing the challenge. Recent activities marking World Menstrual Health Day saw organizations hold awareness walks, community dialogues, school outreach programmes and sanitary pad distribution drives across several counties.

Universities, churches, community groups, non-governmental organizations and individual are now championing transformation and conversation around menstrual health, with stakeholders working together to ensure girls remain in school and live with dignity.

One such initiative was led by Mount Kenya University’s College of Health Sciences at Kaharo Girls High School in Murang’a County, where students, alumni and staff combined career mentorship with menstrual health education.

More than 700 learners received sanitary towels and information on menstrual hygiene, self-care and confidence building.

“Your dreams are valid, but they require commitment, discipline and action,” MKU Director of Alumni Relations Virginiah Kinankau told the students, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions despite challenges.

A notable shift in recent campaigns has been the inclusion of boys in menstrual health advocacy. Educators and health experts argue that ending period stigma requires the participation of the entire community, including male students, fathers, teachers and religious leaders.

Medical student Kahagi Morris, who participated in the MKU outreach, said involving boys helps dismantle myths and misconceptions surrounding menstruation.

“We talked about menstrual health, menstrual hygiene, periods and period shame. We broke them down without fear or shame,” he said.

Churches and faith-based organizations have also joined the effort, using youth forums and community gatherings to educate families on reproductive health while promoting respect and support for girls.

Civil society groups continue to push for increased access to affordable sanitary products and better sanitation facilities in schools.

Advocates say the objective extends beyond providing sanitary towels. It is about ensuring girls stay in school, complete their education and achieve their full potential without being hindered by a natural biological process.

School administrators report that menstrual health programmes have helped improve attendance, confidence and academic performance among girls.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi encouraged open conversations that reduce bullying and discrimination calling for sustained investment in menstrual health education, community engagement and policy support.

“When communities work together to protect the dignity and well-being of girls, everyone benefits,” he said.

She further said, through mentorship, advocacy and practical support, Kenya is steadily building a future where no girl misses school, loses confidence or faces stigma because of her period.