Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

PS Bitok moved from Education docket in latest shake-up

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Immediate former Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has reshuffled Principal Secretaries, reassigning Prof. Julius Bitok from the State Department for Basic Education to Tourism, while Tourism PS John Lekakeny Ololtuaa moves to the Education docket.

According to the notice, Bitok leaves the Ministry of Education’s Basic Education docket for the State Department for Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

A trained educator, Ololtuaa, takes over Basic Education in the Ministry of Education at a time when the government is grappling with a wave of school unrest and fires that have led to the closure of several learning institutions across the country.

He holds a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree and a Master's degree in Education Administration from Kenyatta University.

The Executive Office of the President confirmed that the reassignments, sanctioned by President Ruto, take effect immediately.

“The reassignments take effect immediately,” the notice stated.

The communication was contained in a June 9, 2026, directive signed by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

The changes come amid a wave of uncertainty and unrest in schools that has led to many schools closing indefinitely.

Critics, including various legislators, have been questioning Bitok's understanding and handling of the crisis. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Julius Bitok Basic Education PS John Lekakeny Ololtuaa
.

Latest Stories

Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Origin sourcing: The best bet to lift local coffee farmers
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
By Irungu Wahome 1 hr ago
Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
By Eunice Omollo 1 hr ago
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved