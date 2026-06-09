PS Bitok moved from Education docket in latest shake-up

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Immediate former Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has reshuffled Principal Secretaries, reassigning Prof. Julius Bitok from the State Department for Basic Education to Tourism, while Tourism PS John Lekakeny Ololtuaa moves to the Education docket.

According to the notice, Bitok leaves the Ministry of Education’s Basic Education docket for the State Department for Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

A trained educator, Ololtuaa, takes over Basic Education in the Ministry of Education at a time when the government is grappling with a wave of school unrest and fires that have led to the closure of several learning institutions across the country.

He holds a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree and a Master's degree in Education Administration from Kenyatta University.

The Executive Office of the President confirmed that the reassignments, sanctioned by President Ruto, take effect immediately.

“The reassignments take effect immediately,” the notice stated.

The communication was contained in a June 9, 2026, directive signed by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

The changes come amid a wave of uncertainty and unrest in schools that has led to many schools closing indefinitely.

Critics, including various legislators, have been questioning Bitok's understanding and handling of the crisis.