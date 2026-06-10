Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 10, 2026
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

When High Court Judges Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima and Freda Mugambi finished reading their 350-page judgment, affirming former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, but awarding him Sh50 million for violation of his right to a fair hearing opinion was dished fast and furious.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidents Nelson Havi, Eric Theuri and Faith Odhiambo, senior lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, lawyers Donald Kipkorir, Peter Wanyama, Waikwa Wanyoike, Evance Ndong, and Joshua Malidzo were among dozens who expressed dissatisfaction with how the three judges settled the case.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Constitutional Precedent Legal Backlash Fair Hearing Violation Impeachment Upheld
.

Latest Stories

Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Origin sourcing: The best bet to lift local coffee farmers
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
By Irungu Wahome 1 hr ago
Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
By Eunice Omollo 1 hr ago
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved