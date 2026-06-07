Margaret Kenyatta calls for investment in performing arts to support youth

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Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta during the Ghetto Charity Golf Tournament at Migaa Golf Club, Kiambu County on June 6, 2026. [Jennipher Wachie, Standard]

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called for increased investment in young people through arts and music, saying creative programmes continue to transform lives, nurture talent and strengthen communities across Kenya.

Speaking during the Ghetto Classics Charity Golf Tournament held at Migaa Golf Club in Kiambu County, Mrs. Kenyatta praised the initiative for its remarkable 18-year journey of empowering vulnerable youth through music education, mentorship, scholarships and social support.

“What began as a bold vision has grown into a movement that continues to transform the lives of young people, families, and communities,” she said.

Mrs. Kenyatta, who serves as Patron of Ghetto Classics, described the programme as a powerful example of how investing in talent and opportunity can create lasting social change. Ghetto Classic youth perfomrs during the during the Ghetto Classics Charity Golf Tournament on June 6, 2026. [Jeipher Wachie, Standard]

She noted that the initiative has become a beacon of hope for thousands of children and young people living in underserved communities.

Founded under the Art of Music Foundation, Ghetto Classics uses music as a tool for social transformation by providing structured opportunities to children who would otherwise have limited access to arts education and mentorship.

Over the years, the programme has expanded significantly, becoming one of Kenya’s leading community-based youth empowerment initiatives.

According to Mrs. Kenyatta, the foundation currently supports more than 1,500 young people through a range of programmes that extend beyond music instruction.

Beneficiaries receive scholarships, musical instruments, food assistance, mentorship and broader welfare support that also benefits their families.

“The music programme is a story of hope, discipline, courage, and transformation. It uses the power of music to change lives, especially for young people living in underprivileged communities,” she said.

She highlighted the success stories emerging from the programme, noting that many graduates have gone on to perform on national and international stages, secure educational scholarships, travel abroad and establish successful careers. Others have returned to mentor younger participants, helping to sustain the programme’s impact across generations.

Mrs. Kenyatta urged government agencies, private sector players, development partners and well-wishers to continue supporting youth-focused arts initiatives, emphasizing that such investments go far beyond philanthropy.

“Supporting programmes like Ghetto Classics creates opportunities for young people to realise their potential. It builds confidence in children, inspires hope in families and creates new possibilities for entire communities,” she said.

She further stressed that when societies invest in young people, they not only transform individual lives but also contribute to a more inclusive, resilient and prosperous future.

Ghetto Classics founder Elizabeth Njoroge said the programme has consistently used music as a vehicle for social change, equipping young people with life skills, discipline and opportunities that extend beyond the classroom.

“Music opens doors for our children that they would not ordinarily walk through. At the end of the day, we are going to change Kenya through music,” she said.

The charity golf tournament brought together sponsors, partners, supporters and members of the Ghetto Classics family in a fundraising effort aimed at sustaining and expanding programmes that continue to empower young people through the transformative power of music.