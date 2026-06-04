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NTSA summons PSV saccos after deadly car crashes

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 4, 2026
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A matatu nicknamed Detat that was involved in an accident on June 3, 2026. [Courtesy] 

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned officials  from Risen Sacco and Royal Swift Express Limited following two separate road crashes that occurred on Thursday along Nairobi’s Enterprise Road and the Nairobi-Namanga Highway.

In a statement issued on June 4, 2026, NTSA said it was saddened by the fatal crash involving a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operated by Risen Sacco in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

The authority also confirmed receiving reports of a non-fatal accident involving a vehicle operated by Royal Swift Express Limited along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway.

“The Authority is saddened by the fatal road traffic crash involving a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operated by Risen Sacco along Enterprise Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area,” the statement read.

The death toll in the Detat matatu rose to seven on Thursday after overturning on Enterprise road  industrial area after a failed ‘Nyoka’ twist.

The road crashes come amid growing concern over rising fatalities on Kenyan roads, particularly involving public service vehicles.

According to official road safety statistics, hundreds of people lose their lives annually in crashes linked to speeding, reckless driving, vehicle defects and failure to observe traffic regulations.

The Industrial Area accident reportedly involved a PSV operated by Risen Sacco, one of the transport operators serving Nairobi and its environs.

Meanwhile, the second incident occurred along the busy Nairobi-Namanga Highway, a key transport corridor connecting Kenya and Tanzania.

Although the Namanga crash was classified as non-fatal, it raised fresh concerns over road safety compliance among public transport operators.

NTSA said investigations into both incidents are ongoing and that action will be taken once findings are established.

“Earlier today, the Authority summoned officials of both Risen Sacco and Royal Swift Express Limited as investigations into the incidents continue. We remain committed to thorough investigations, and we will take appropriate action,” the statement said.

The authority also issued a stern warning to PSV operators and crew members, urging them to exercise caution and adhere strictly to traffic laws.

“All PSV operators and crew members are urged to exercise maximum caution and strictly obey traffic rules,” NTSA stated.

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