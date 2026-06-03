Kenya lags in adopting smoke-free tobacco alternatives

There are rising concerns about the effectiveness of measures that authorities in Kenya are taking to curb addiction and its harm to consumers' health.
As the world marks World No Tobacco Day, a new report has shown that Kenya's overall performance in transitioning towards a smoke-free future appears concerning, despite leading in the acceptability of alternative products such as nicotine pouches.
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