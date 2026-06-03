US defends Laikipia Ebola facility, says project poses no public health risk

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Ebola victim being wheeled in a hospital facility in DRC. [Courtesy]

The United States has defended the planned Sh1.7 billion bio-isolation facility in Laikipia, saying it poses no risk to surrounding communities.

The US Embassy in Kenya said Wednesday, June 2, that it is working with the Kenyan government to address the objections directed towards the establishment of the facility, amid a court order halting construction.

“As the health security situation evolves, we are working in tandem with Kenya and international partners to enhance protocols for the detection and spread of this deadly disease. The bio-isolation facility in Laikipia does not pose any risk to nearby communities,” the embassy noted.

The facility, it says, is part of a broader response aimed at preventing transmission and reducing health risks in the region. “Expanding regional capacity to isolate and test asymptomatic individuals, including Americans working on the response effort, will enhance Kenya’s readiness and preserve its existing clinical resources to assist Kenyan citizens.”

The response follows a High Court order this week halting construction of the facility. In her ruling, Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued conservatory orders restraining the government and its partners from establishing, operationalising or approving any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya under any arrangement with the United States or other foreign entities, pending the hearing of the case filed by Katiba Institute.

The court further directed that no foreign nationals infected with Ebola be allowed into Kenya for treatment or quarantine under the proposed arrangement until the matter is determined.

The US, while acknowledging the directive, said Kenya and the United States share a long-standing health partnership that has benefited both countries, adding that the planned response is a continuation of that cooperation.

“We are aware of the court action filed in Kenya and are actively working with the Kenyan government to address any concerns and communicate our shared objectives to the Kenyan people,” the embassy said.

The statement also noted that US Department of State assistance for Ebola response efforts has exceeded $162 million and continues to grow. It added that it has provided an additional $350 million through OCHA pooled funds to the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan for broader humanitarian support.