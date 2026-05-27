In pictures: Muslims gather for Eid-ul-Adha prayers and festivities

In Mombasa, Muslims converged at Masjid Ummu Kulthum for prayers to mark the Festival of Sacrifice, one of the holiest celebrations in the Islamic calendar.
The celebration commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim, also known as Abraham, to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before a ram was provided as a substitute.
Muslims traditionally mark the day with special prayers held in mosques and open grounds early in the morning, followed by charitable acts and communal celebrations.
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