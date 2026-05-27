In pictures: Muslims gather for Eid-ul-Adha prayers and festivities

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A young worshipper joins congregants in prayer during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Masjid Ummu Kulthum, Mombasa on May 27, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Muslim faithfuls across the country have come out in numbers as they join others across the world to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

Also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, it is among the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide through prayers, charity, and family gatherings.

Muslim faithful converge at Highway Comprehensive School, Kisumu, for Eid ul-Adha prayers marking Festival of Sacrifice



Video by Michael Mute pic.twitter.com/Y8AAQsd38o — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) May 27, 2026

In Mombasa, Muslims converged at Masjid Ummu Kulthum for prayers to mark the Festival of Sacrifice, one of the holiest celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

Muslim faithfuls converge at Highway Comprehensive School Kisumu for Eid ul-Adha prayers. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The celebration commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim, also known as Abraham, to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before a ram was provided as a substitute.

Muslims traditionally mark the day with special prayers held in mosques and open grounds early in the morning, followed by charitable acts and communal celebrations. Muslim faithfuls during Eid Ul-Adha prayers at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa County on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard] Muslims pray at Kakamega Jamia Mosque during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on May 27, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard] Muslim faithful in Malindi town, Kilifi County hold prayers at Masjid Barwawa on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 to mark Eid al Adha where elders led by the chairman of the Malindi municipality Suleiman Salim and Famau Mohammed urged those celebrating at public beaches to be responsible to avoid cases of drowning and politicians to stop inciteful utterances. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]. Muslim faithfuls in Samburu County converge at Kenyatta stadium in Maralal town for Eid ul-Adha prayers to mark the Festival of Sacrifice, celebrations in the Islamic calendar. They prayed for peace in the country. [Michael Saitoti, Standard] Muslims converge for prayers in Garissa County to mark Eid-ul-Adha also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, which is one of the holiest celebrations in the Islamic calendar. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard] Muslims in Migori pray at Masjid Salam Mosque in Suna West Sub-County, Migori County during Eid al-Adha celebrations on May 27, 2026. [Anne Atieno, Standard]