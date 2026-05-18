Photos: Nationwide fuel strike paralyses transport

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Animals find time to relax in the middle of Outering road near Pipeline stage after matatu went on strike on May 18, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s major highways and urban roads descended into chaos on Monday as a nationwide matatu strike over rising fuel prices paralysed public transport, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and triggering protests across several counties.

From Nairobi to Kakamega, Nakuru, Narok, Nandi, Kajiado and Machakos, roads that normally serve as key economic lifelines were barricaded, deserted or occupied by demonstrators demanding government intervention to address soaring fuel costs.

In Kakamega, youths and matatu operators lit bonfires and blocked the Kakamega–Kisumu Highway with stones and debris, disrupting movement along the busy transport corridor.

Police officers removing road barricades erected by protestors on Nakuru- Nairobi highway near Kwambira in Limuru on May 18, 2026. [George Njunge, Standard]

Similar scenes were witnessed at Mairo Inya trading centre, where protesters barricaded sections of the Nyeri–Nyahururu road, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

Along Naivasha Road, protesters burned tyres and blocked traffic, forcing motorists to turn back or park indefinitely as thick smoke engulfed parts of the highway.

In Kitengela, angry youths took to the streets and blocked major roads, bringing transport operations in the town to a standstill.

The situation mirrored developments at Madaraka along the Nyahururu–Nairobi highway, where demonstrators erected barriers and halted movement in protest against high fuel prices.

The ripple effects of the strike were also felt in Machakos, where businesses remained closed and transport activities ground to a halt. Police intensified patrols in major towns to prevent looting and restore order.

Youth block road at Free Area along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway on May 18, 2026. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

In Nairobi’s Central Business District and along Waiyaki Way, police lobbed teargas to disperse groups of youths attempting to stage demonstrations.

Security was heightened across the city as authorities moved to contain rising tensions linked to the nationwide strike.

Despite the heavy police presence, commuters endured a difficult morning as matatu fares skyrocketed to as high as Sh300 on some routes, forcing many workers to abandon vehicles and walk long distances to their workplaces.

Major bus stops in Nairobi and other towns were packed with stranded passengers, including schoolchildren who waited in vain for transport that never arrived. Heavy present of police in the Nairobi CBD on May 18, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] Protestors block roads in Kajiado on May 18, 2026. [Mwangi Peterson, Standard]

Many commuters resorted to trekking along highways or seeking alternative transport through boda bodas, which emerged as the most active mode of transport during the shutdown.

Boda boda operators, however, took advantage of the crisis by charging inflated fares amid surging demand. Some commuters were forced to share rides or negotiate prices just to reach their destinations. Matatu operators block bodaboda rider in Kakamega town for not taking part in the strike on May 18, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Along the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi, unusual scenes unfolded as livestock wandered freely on nearly empty roads, underscoring the absence of normal traffic flow.

In other areas, youths turned deserted highways into temporary football pitches as transport activities remained paralysed.

Bodaboda operators waits for commuters at Bamburi in Mombasa as matatu strike bite on May 18, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Section of Machakos town deserted as matatu strike on May 18, 2026. [John Muia, Standard] Youths and matatu operators lit bonfire, barricade road on Kakamega-Kisumu Highway during the strike on May 18, 2026. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]. Isiolo -Moyale Highway (A-2) deserted on May 18, 2026. [Ali Abdi, Standard] Security officers pass at a bonfire in Narok town as residents engaged police in running battles during protests on May 18, 2026. [George Sayagie, Standard]. Section of Machakos town deserted as matatu strike on May 18, 2026. [Erustus Mulwa, Standard] Youth lit fire at Mairo Inya trading center blocking the road leading to Nyahururu town from Nyeri. [James Munyeki, Standard] Police in Nandi County unblock the Kapsabet-Chavakali Road following the matatu strike on May 18, 2026. [Edward Kosut, Standard] Truck drivers pack their vehicles on Nakuru-Nairobi Highway at Free Area in solidarity with matatu operators on May 18, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard] Police patrol Nairobi's CBD to maintain order as matatu strike take shape on May 18, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] Matatu operators in Garissa join in the strike leaving personal vehicles and motoriders on Kismayo Road on May 18, 2026 [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard] Commuters stranded in Shanzu, Mombasa turn to boda bodas for transport amid a public transport strike on May 18, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]