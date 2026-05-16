Staff exits loom at DP Kindiki's office as Sh95m set for gratuity payments

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at a past rally in Machakos County. [File]

Resignations are looming at the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki ahead of the 2027 elections with the office now forced to set aside Sh95.4 million for gratuity payments.

The revelation was made yesterday by Principal Administrative Secretary Moses Mbaruku when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security for the consideration of the estimates for the financial year 2026/2027.

Mbaruku told the House team chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo that a significant number of staff had expressed political ambitions and were set to resign within the constitutionally allowed timeline.

The committee heard that while the development had ushered in high attrition concerns, the office had been forced to revise its recurrent expenditure upwards following internal assessments that many employees, most of whom are on contract terms, could leave to pursue elective politics or political mobilisation activities related to the 2027 elections.

“The majority of our members are on contract, and quite a number of them have voiced concerns that they may be quitting the public service to join politics. We also have to take care of their gratuity,” Mbaruku stated.

According to the Elections Act, a public officer who intends to contest an election should resign from public office at least six months before the date of the election. For the August 10, 2027 General Election, public officers are expected to resign by February 9, 2027.