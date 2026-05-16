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Grief, claims of State House intimidation takes centre as Obwaka is laid to rest

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | May. 16, 2026
Mourners following the burial service of the late Dr. Job Obwaka at his home in Musanda, Mumias West Constituency, Kakamega County. [ Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Emotional scenes marked the burial of Nairobi Hospital Board Chairperson Dr Job Obwaka at his rural home in Shatsala village, Mumias West Constituency, as his family alleged that he faced intimidation and pressure from powerful individuals over the management of the premier health facility.

During the funeral service attended by political leaders, medical professionals and residents, Dr Obwaka’s widow, Everose Chemutai, tearfully claimed that her husband had repeatedly expressed fears for his safety before his death.

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Job Obwaka Death Dr Job Obwaka Nairobi Hospital Management Nairobi Hospital Crisis
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