Government push for disability inclusion

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Social Protection PS Joseph Motari [Centre] joins stakeholders at the National Disability Dialogue 2026 in launching of the Baseline Assessment Report on the Implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025 on May 14, 2026. Benard Orwoongo, Standard]

The government has pledged to accelerate the implementation of disability inclusion laws and policies in a renewed effort to guarantee dignity, equality and economic empowerment for persons with disabilities across the country.

Speaking during the National Disability Dialogue 2026, Principal Secretary for Social Protection Joseph Motari said Kenya had made significant progress in strengthening legal protections for persons with disabilities, but emphasized that real transformation would depend on effective implementation of the laws.

“This Dialogue has grown steadily since 2023 into Kenya’s premier platform for moving disability inclusion forward because it responds to a clear need,” said Motari.

The annual National Disability Dialogue brings together government agencies, development partners, civil society organizations, private sector players and organizations representing persons with disabilities to discuss challenges and opportunities in advancing inclusion in Kenya. Social Protection PS Joseph Motari [Left] joins stakeholders at the National Disability Dialogue 2026 during launch of the Baseline Assessment Report on the Implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025 by Public Institutions in Kenya on May 14, 2026. Benard Orwoongo, Standard]

The report highlights the progress made by public institutions in strengthening disability inclusion through the establishment of Disability Mainstreaming Units, improved accessibility, reasonable accommodation, and implementation of preferential procurement opportunities for enterprises owned by persons with disabilities.

At the same time, the findings underscore the need for greater efforts in employment inclusion, digital accessibility, implementation of accessibility standards, and adequate resource allocation.

Motari said inclusion required collective action from all sectors urging the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), Christian Blind Mission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to continue the push for all inclusive.

Kenya has in recent years intensified reforms aimed at protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in line with both international and regional obligations.

The country ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2008 and later adopted the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa in 2022.

According to Motari, the reforms have now culminated in major legislative milestones including the Persons with Disabilities National Policy 2024 and the newly enacted Persons with Disabilities Act of 2025.

“The enactment of the Persons with Disabilities Act of 2025 marks a major step in our legislative journey,” he stated. “It is a robust legal framework that secures the fundamental rights and freedoms of persons with disabilities in Kenya.”

The new law formally prohibits discrimination in employment, education and access to services while requiring employers to reserve at least five percent of positions for persons with disabilities.

It also provides tax incentives for employers who hire persons with disabilities or improve workplace accessibility.

Motari said the government was also prioritizing economic empowerment through access to credit, procurement opportunities and social protection programmes targeting vulnerable households.

“We want to see more persons with disabilities leading businesses and succeeding in the workforce,” he said.

The PS further highlighted the Social Protection Act of 2025, describing it as a key pillar in strengthening support systems for vulnerable populations, including persons with disabilities.

The law establishes a centralized system for delivering social assistance and social care services while promoting long-term self-reliance through skills development and resilience-building programmes.

Motari acknowledged that despite progress, significant gaps still remain, particularly in employment, digital accessibility, implementation of accessibility standards and allocation of resources by public institutions.

He cited findings from a baseline assessment on implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025, which showed improvements in disability mainstreaming, reasonable accommodation and procurement opportunities for enterprises owned by persons with disabilities.

However, he urged institutions to intensify implementation efforts and ensure disability inclusion moves beyond policy statements.

“Laws alone do not change lives; it is implementation that does bring change,” said Motari.

He assured stakeholders that the State Department for Social Protection would remain accountable in ensuring practical implementation of the reforms through institutional capacity building, regulatory reviews and public awareness programmes.

“Together we can ensure that our legal framework delivers dignity, opportunity and full participation for all persons with disabilities in Kenya,” he added.