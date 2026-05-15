Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

MPs challenge NCIC over Sh1.5b request, claim inefficiency

By Irene Githinji | May. 15, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Members of the National Assembly have questioned the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s (NCIC) ability to address hate speech in the country ahead of next year’s General Election.

The National Administration and Internal Security Committee, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, decried the Commission’s repeated annual requests for funding, while its effectiveness in tackling hate speech remains doubtful.

The MPs, led by Vice Chairperson Saku MP Dido Raso, regretted that the Commission has allowed individuals to make divisive remarks, including abusive statements against the President, and other leaders, which could fuel ethnic tension, as offenders appear to face no consequences. “We are headed to a General Election and people are abusing the President and other leaders in public forums but getting away scot-free. No files are opened against them, and tomorrow something bigger could happen. If NCIC is not going to up its game, this committee is unlikely to allocate funds because they are not doing anything in the public forum,” he said.

This comes as the NCIC appealed for increased funding ahead of next year’s election, warning that rising political tensions, social media hate speech and inter-community conflicts pose a major threat to national peace and cohesion. 

NCIC Chief Executive Officer Dr Daniel Mutegi Giti, who appeared before the committee, said the Commission requires additional resources to effectively monitor and respond to emerging conflict hotspots across the country.

According to Dr Giti, the Commission requested Sh1.5 billion but was allocated only Sh711 million in the Budget Policy Statement, an amount he described as insufficient for operations as the country heads into an election cycle.

“We are expecting high-tech political activities across the country, which require a lot of financing to address early warning and early response mechanisms, hotspot mapping and sustained community dialogue,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Hate Speech Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo NCIC Election Tensions
.

Latest Stories

MPs question Sh300 million wildlife consultancy payment
MPs question Sh300 million wildlife consultancy payment
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
21 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
21 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel drama: Govt betrayal hits One Petroleum, Oryx deals hard
By Brian Ngugi 21 mins ago
Fuel drama: Govt betrayal hits One Petroleum, Oryx deals hard
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
By David Odongo 21 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
By David Odongo 21 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Fuel Lies: How Ruto's cheap fuel promise collapsed into scandal, shortages and record prices
By Brian Ngugi 21 mins ago
Fuel Lies: How Ruto's cheap fuel promise collapsed into scandal, shortages and record prices
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved