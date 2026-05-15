MPs challenge NCIC over Sh1.5b request, claim inefficiency

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Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Members of the National Assembly have questioned the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s (NCIC) ability to address hate speech in the country ahead of next year’s General Election.

The National Administration and Internal Security Committee, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, decried the Commission’s repeated annual requests for funding, while its effectiveness in tackling hate speech remains doubtful.

The MPs, led by Vice Chairperson Saku MP Dido Raso, regretted that the Commission has allowed individuals to make divisive remarks, including abusive statements against the President, and other leaders, which could fuel ethnic tension, as offenders appear to face no consequences. “We are headed to a General Election and people are abusing the President and other leaders in public forums but getting away scot-free. No files are opened against them, and tomorrow something bigger could happen. If NCIC is not going to up its game, this committee is unlikely to allocate funds because they are not doing anything in the public forum,” he said.

This comes as the NCIC appealed for increased funding ahead of next year’s election, warning that rising political tensions, social media hate speech and inter-community conflicts pose a major threat to national peace and cohesion.

NCIC Chief Executive Officer Dr Daniel Mutegi Giti, who appeared before the committee, said the Commission requires additional resources to effectively monitor and respond to emerging conflict hotspots across the country.

According to Dr Giti, the Commission requested Sh1.5 billion but was allocated only Sh711 million in the Budget Policy Statement, an amount he described as insufficient for operations as the country heads into an election cycle.

“We are expecting high-tech political activities across the country, which require a lot of financing to address early warning and early response mechanisms, hotspot mapping and sustained community dialogue,” he said.