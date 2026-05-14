Stakeholders push for more disability inclusion at national dialogue

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Huduma Kenya CEO Ben Chilumo flags off the official launch of the third National Disability Dialogue forum. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya’s push for disability inclusion gained fresh momentum as caregivers, persons with disabilities, policymakers and government officials converged in Nairobi for a two-day national dialogue focused on strengthening accessibility, rights and service delivery.

During the Third National Disability Dialogue forum at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, stakeholders discussed policy implementation, caregiving, accessibility and the rights of persons with disabilities.

Michael Munene, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, said the dialogue was an opportunity to review the progress made in advancing disability rights in the country.

“We are reflecting on what has been happening for the last 20 years, where we are right now and where we are heading to,” said Munene.

He said the discussions would bring together representatives from the national and county governments, advocacy groups and development partners to discuss implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act of 2025.

“We are here today to celebrate, talk, listen, discuss, collaborate and find out how we can move forward in the right way,” he added.

Munene also praised organisations supporting disability mainstreaming, saying partnerships were critical in ensuring services reach persons with disabilities across the country.

Huduma Kenya highlighted reforms introduced to improve access to government services for persons with disabilities.

Huduma Kenya CEO Ben Chilumo said the agency had embraced inclusion through accessible infrastructure and support services in Huduma centres.

“Our service charter is in Braille and can be accessed by persons with visual challenges. We also have ramps, wheelchairs and sign language interpreters in our Huduma centres,” said Chilumo.

“This will ensure that we do not disadvantage any person regardless of physical ability,” she added.

Caregivers attending the forum called for more recognition and support systems for families living with persons with disabilities.

Teresia Wanjuku, a caregiver from Dagoretti, said the dialogue had provided a platform for parents and caregivers to share their experiences and challenges.

“I am very happy to be in this dialogue because I am a mother of a person with disability. We are here to share information so that our voices can be heard,” said Wanjuku.

She noted that some recommendations raised during previous dialogues had already resulted in positive changes, including increased inclusion of persons with disabilities in employment opportunities.

However, Wanjuku said challenges in transport and accessibility still remained and called for full implementation of disability policies.

Stakeholders said the dialogue would help strengthen collaboration between government agencies, organisations and caregivers in promoting inclusion and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in Kenya.