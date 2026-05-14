Doctor defends Gachagua, denies he was hiding

Cardiologist Daniel Kibuka Gikonyo and lawyer Faith Waigwa at the Milimani court for cross-examination during former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's case over his impeachment on May 13, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s health turned out to be the central controversy, with heated exchanges on his status during the impeachment proceedings before the Senate playing out in public yesterday.

Karen Hospital CEO and cardiologist Dr Daniel Gikonyo took the witness stand to defend his position that Gachagua would have suffered a fatal attack if he had remained before the upper house to defend himself.