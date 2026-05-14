Doctor defends Gachagua, denies he was hiding

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s health turned out to be the central controversy, with heated exchanges on his status during the impeachment proceedings before the Senate playing out in public yesterday.
Karen Hospital CEO and cardiologist Dr Daniel Gikonyo took the witness stand to defend his position that Gachagua would have suffered a fatal attack if he had remained before the upper house to defend himself.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…