Mohamed Warsame sworn in as Supreme Court judge

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Justice Mohamed Warsame sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Justice Mohamed Warsame was on Thursday morning sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court at State House, Nairobi.

The ceremony, hosted by President William Ruto, was attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, other Supreme Court judges, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, senior Judiciary officials and lawyers.

Last Wednesday, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) nominated Warsame for appointment to the apex court following two days of interviews involving five candidates.

The other candidates were Court of Appeal judges Katwa Kigen and Francis Tuiyott, High Court Judge Joseph Sergon and former Independent Policing Oversight Authority chairperson Anne Makori.

“I am pleased to announce that the Judicial Service Commission has nominated Justice Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court of Kenya,” Koome said after the interviews.

Warsame, 58, will serve at the apex court for the next 12 years. He replaces Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, who died in December 2025, after a long illness.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki pose for a photo with newly sworn-in Supreme Court judge Mohamed Warsame and other judges at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

His elevation creates a vacancy at the Court of Appeal, which earlier this year received 15 new judges following JSC interviews. The commission also appointed 37 judges to the High Court and the Environment and Land Court.

The event also saw lawyers Evans Nthiga and Jedidah Waruhiu also conferred with Senior Counsel (SC) status.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, President Ruto congratulated Warsame for becoming the 14th judge to serve at the Supreme Court since its establishment in 2012.

He said the court remains the ultimate guardian of the Constitution and an impartial arbiter of the country’s most significant legal and constitutional matters.

“I am pleased to note that for the past 15 years, the court has remained steadfast in the discharge of its solemn mandate, consistently affirming the supremacy of the Constitution, safeguarding the sovereignty of the people of Kenya and defending the independence of the Judiciary,” the president said.

He held that the court’s judgments and advisory opinions had helped ensure justice for all Kenyans without fear or favour.

“Your conduct, diligence, wisdom and integrity will play a defining role in shaping the next chapter in the evolution of this vital institution and in deepening public trust and confidence in the rule of law,” he told Warsame.

Justice Mohamed Warsame and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya during the swearing in of Warsame as a Supreme Court judge at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Ruto also congratulated Waruhiu and Nthiga on attaining the Senior Counsel rank at a ceremony attended by Senior Counsel Bar chairperson Philip Murgor.

“This distinction represents the highest recognition within the legal profession and is reserved for advocates whose careers exemplify excellence, learning, integrity and distinguished service to the legal profession."