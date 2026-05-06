Kindiki says efficient regulatory agencies key to government credibility

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From left: Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Education PS Beatrice Iyangala and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the 3rd Annual RAAs Conference at the South Eastern Kenya University in Kitui County, on May 6, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said regulatory authorities and agencies represent the most visible face of government to citizens and shape daily interactions through licensing, compliance, inspections, standards and enforcement.

Prof Kindiki emphasised that the credibility of the government is often built or eroded at this level, since regulatory agencies determine whether citizens and businesses encounter efficiency or delays, clarity or confusion, fairness or inconsistency.

Speaking during the 3rd Annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies (RAAs) Conference at South Eastern Kenya University in Kwa Vonza, Kitui County, on Wednesday, the DP said the government is often judged through delays, bureaucratic hurdles, conflicting directives or weak enforcement.

He explained that when regulatory systems function well, they provide order, protect consumers, safeguard public health and safety, and create a predictable environment for investment and enterprise.

“When they fail or act inconsistently, the consequences are immediate and visible,” he said.

Kindiki called for regulation that is firm, fair and predictable, and urged institutions to move beyond procedural compliance towards demonstrable impact on the lived experience of wananchi.

“Accountability, transparency and improved service delivery must remain central to regulatory action,” he said.

The conference is convened under the ongoing Re-energisation and Revitalisation Programme of the Public Service, which since 2022, has prioritised stronger institutions, improved coordination and more responsive service delivery to citizens.

Since 2022, the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei, has driven a sustained reform agenda aimed at strengthening institutional performance across government, with particular emphasis on regulatory bodies. The focus has been on clarifying mandates, improving governance systems, reducing fragmentation and embedding a culture of accountability and measurable results.

In his address, Mr Koskei noted that the reform journey initiated in 2022 has led to improved coordination, stronger governance frameworks and greater clarity of institutional roles across the regulatory space.

He observed that many agencies have embraced change and strengthened internal systems, but stressed that the next phase must focus on execution discipline and consistency of outcomes.

Koskei cautioned that delays in decision-making and uneven implementation continue to undermine service delivery and economic efficiency.

“Where regulatory systems hesitate or act inconsistently, the impact is felt not only within government but also in the broader economy and in public trust,” he said.

The Head of the Public Service called for decisive, timely and confident execution within existing legal and institutional mandates.

Koskei further emphasised that regulatory effectiveness must ultimately be judged by citizen experience.

He called for a shift from activity-based reporting to outcome-based performance, where the real test is whether citizens experience faster approvals, safer products, reliable systems and fair treatment.

“Regulation must be visible in its results and felt in its impact on the ground,” he said.

The Head of the Public Service emphasised measurement and evidence, noting that what gets measured gets done.

He urged institutions to strengthen data systems, define clear performance indicators and consistently demonstrate the impact of their interventions.

Koskei encouraged regulatory bodies to internalise ownership of reforms and sustain momentum through self-discipline and institutional accountability.

Day one of the conference focused on the measurement and evaluation of regulatory impact, the constitutional foundations of regulatory mandates and practical experiences from regulators.

The discussions highlighted the importance of coordination across agencies, reduction of duplication and a stronger focus on outcomes that are tangible and meaningful to citizens.

The conference continues as the government deepens reforms aimed at building a regulatory environment that is efficient, coherent and firmly anchored on public interest, economic growth and improved service delivery to all Kenyans.