Overlapping mandates eroding public trust, Felix Koskei warns

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki (left) with Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the opening of third annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies Conference in Kitui County on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei says overlapping agencies and weak regulatory systems have eroded public confidence and delayed business approvals.

Speaking during the third annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies Conference in Kitui County on Wednesday, May 6, Koskei told 127 agency heads that a government review found a system that was not functioning optimally, with fragmented mandates and duplication across regulators.

“The question before us is no longer whether systems are in place, but whether those systems are producing results that can be seen, measured and felt,” Koskei said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki opened the conference with calls for firm regulation, fair and predictable.

He urged institutions to move beyond procedural compliance toward measurable impact on citizens.

“The credibility of government is often built or eroded at this level,” Kindiki noted, adding that accountability, transparency and improved service delivery must remain central to regulatory action.

The conference, held under the theme System measurement and evaluation of real regulatory impact on the ground, marks the third year of a reform programme aimed at strengthening coordination, improving institutional performance and enhancing service delivery.

Koskei said multiple regulators had operated within the same sectors without coordination, forcing businesses and citizens to seek approvals from several agencies for a single activity, sometimes receiving conflicting requirements.

“These challenges had direct and visible consequences on livelihoods, on ease of doing business and on public confidence in government institutions,” Koskei explained.

He warned that delays in decision-making and inconsistent implementation continue to weaken service delivery and economic efficiency, adding that regulatory weaknesses ripple into the wider economy and public trust.

Day one of the conference focused on measurement and evaluation of regulatory impact, constitutional foundations of regulatory mandates and practical experiences from regulators, with discussions centred on reducing duplication and strengthening coordination across agencies.