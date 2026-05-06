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Government urged to address shortage of midwives as the world celebrates their work

By Peterson Githaiga | May. 6, 2026
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Linet Munyali, alias Size 8, hands over flowers to midwives during the International Midwives Day at Pumwani Hospital in Nairobi. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

As the world celebrates International Midwives Day, it has been revealed that Kenya faces a critical shortage of midwives and nurses.

According to the Midwives Association of Kenya vice Chairman Jackson Otunda, the over 50% shortages in many sub-county hospitals need to be addressed by the government urgently.

Speaking during the event to mark the day at Pumwani Hospital, Otunda said the shortage leads to severe burnout, increasing maternal mortality, and compromised women's care.

Midwives cutting a cake during the International Midwives Day at Pumwani Hospital in Nairobi. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

"Our theme this year is "One million more Midwives", and that’s why we are calling upon the government through the Ministry of Health to address this matter urgently, this will save our mothers from premature deaths of their newborn babies", said Otunda.

He said the shortfall, aggravated by emigration (92%) and high turnover, falls below the World Health Organisation's (WHO)7 recommendations of 25 nurses/midwives per 10,000.

Those who spoke during the event applauded the midwives, saying they are central to Primary Health Care and are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see when they visit institutions, and so the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is vital.

International Midwives Day at Pumwani Hospital, Nairobi. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

"As we celebrate the ladies and gentlemen working in this profession, let's appreciate their work all the time and respect them," said Linet Munyali, alias Size 8, of Softcare Kenya Company Ltd.

 The celebrity also describes the midwives as people who add strength to vulnerabilities and can shape and deliver effective interventions to meet the needs of patients, families and communities.

During the event, midwives were treated with flowers and other gifts by different partners and sponsors.

There are an estimated 29 million nurses worldwide and 2.2 million midwives. WHO estimates a shortage of 4.5 million nurses and 0.31 million midwives by the year 2030.

That will bring the global shortage of health workers estimated for 2030 to 4.8 million nurses and midwives, with the greatest gaps found in countries in Africa.

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Related Topics

Midwives Maternal Health Crisis International Midwives Day Nurse Shortage
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