Ruto government under scrutiny over duplication of roles

President William Ruto's government seeks to establish Quality Health Care and Patient Safety Authority to regulate the development of health facilities’ infrastructure. [PCS]

The Kenya Kwanza administration is yet again under scrutiny over the perceived duplication of roles within government institutions amid a narrowing fiscal space in the country.

In a development that has triggered debate over the regime’s efficiency, the government has introduced a Bill that seeks to establish an authority to license hospitals, accredit facilities, inspect and audit, and enforce compliance with set health regulations.