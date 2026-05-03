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Ruto government under scrutiny over duplication of roles

By Josphat Thiong’o and Irene Githinji | May. 3, 2026
President William Ruto's government seeks to establish Quality Health Care and Patient Safety Authority to regulate the development of health facilities’ infrastructure. [PCS]

The Kenya Kwanza administration is yet again under scrutiny over the perceived duplication of roles within government institutions amid a narrowing fiscal space in the country.

In a development that has triggered debate over the regime’s efficiency, the government has introduced a Bill that seeks to establish an authority to license hospitals, accredit facilities, inspect and audit, and enforce compliance with set health regulations.

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Government's Duplication of Roles Kenya's Healthcare System KMPDC And KHPOA Kenya Medical Association
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