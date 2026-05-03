Ruto government under scrutiny over duplication of roles

The Kenya Kwanza administration is yet again under scrutiny over the perceived duplication of roles within government institutions amid a narrowing fiscal space in the country.
In a development that has triggered debate over the regime’s efficiency, the government has introduced a Bill that seeks to establish an authority to license hospitals, accredit facilities, inspect and audit, and enforce compliance with set health regulations.
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