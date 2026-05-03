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Carrot and stick: JSC interviews underscore need for legal reforms, accountability and performance

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 3, 2026

JSC chairperson and Chief Justice Martha Koome announces Justice Mohamed Warsame as nominee for Supreme Court judge at the CBK Pension Towers in Nairobi on April 29, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A radical shift in how judges and magistrates determine cases and how they are judged might determine whether they keep their jobs and secure promotions for junior officers in the coming years.

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