Architects Bill sparks debate over regulation, authority, and public safety

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Senator Sylvia Kasanga during a national Public Participation Forum on the Architects Bill, 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The proposed Architects Bill, 2026, is triggering debate within Kenya’s built environment sector, with stakeholders divided over how best to reform a profession many agree is under strain.

Concerns have intensified around the working conditions of architects, who say they shoulder heavy responsibility without equivalent authority.

“Practicing architecture in Kenya is not for the faint-hearted. It is defined by responsibility without commensurate authority, expectation without protection, visibility when things go wrong, and invisibility when things go right,” said Sen. Dr. Arch. Sylvia Kasanga, President of The Architects Alliance, reflecting frustrations widely expressed across the profession.

The Bill, sponsored by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, proposes wide-ranging reforms, including stricter licensing requirements, enforceable disciplinary mechanisms, and the establishment of a statutory Institute of Architects to regulate professional standards.

Advocates of the Bill say these measures are necessary to address systemic weaknesses that have contributed to building failures and weakened professional oversight.

“The challenges facing the sector, including building failures and weakened professional authority, are structural in nature,” Wamboka said, emphasizing the need for long-term solutions.

At the same time, the proposals have exposed divisions within the industry.

Some stakeholders warn that the Bill could create overlaps with existing regulatory bodies or duplicate mandates already in place.

“There is need for clarity on what value this Bill is adding and how it avoids creating parallel structures,” one stakeholder said during consultations. Bumula MP Jack Wamboka during a national Public Participation Forum on the Architects Bill, 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Debate has also emerged over how the Bill defines the scope of architectural practice and its relationship with other professionals in the construction sector.

Questions persist about how architectural technicians and licentiates will fit into the new framework.

“Inclusion and progression must be clearly defined, otherwise we risk leaving sections of the profession behind,” another contributor noted.

The regulation of professional fees remains a contentious issue, with some supporting minimum standards to safeguard quality while others caution against interfering with market dynamics.

Views are similarly split on oversight, with calls for a careful balance between professional self-regulation and public accountability.

“The balance between autonomy and oversight must be carefully managed to ensure the public interest is protected,” Kasanga said.

Despite differing perspectives, stakeholders broadly agreed that public safety must remain the primary focus of any reform.

Many argue that the effectiveness of the Bill will ultimately be judged by its ability to reduce risks in the construction sector and restore confidence in the profession.

“This is not about positions. It is about solutions… we are here to refine and strengthen the Bill,” Wamboka said.

As the Architects Bill, 2026 progresses through Parliament, further engagements are expected as stakeholders seek to reconcile competing interests and shape a framework capable of strengthening both the profession and the wider built environment.