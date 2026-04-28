How fuel marking technology protects public health and regional energy security

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A motorist fuels at Rubis gas station on Koinange Street, in Nairobi on April 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenya’s fuel sector faces persistent challenges: adulteration, smuggling, tax evasion, and the resulting loss of billions in revenue that could otherwise fund roads, hospitals, and schools.

In this context, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)’s Fuel Integrity Solution (FIS) stands as one of the most effective tools for ensuring that every litre of fuel consumed in Kenya is authentic, safe, and properly taxed.

Fuel marking works by introducing minute, forensic chemical markers into legitimate petroleum products at key points in the supply chain. These markers are invisible to the naked eye, do not alter fuel quality, or compromise the performance of the engine operation, and can be rapidly detected in the field or laboratory.

The FIS combines advanced forensic marking technology with real-time monitoring, mobile inspection units, and data analytics to provide end-to-end traceability from the import terminal right through to the pump. They provide forensic evidence of tampering.

The system is not new to Kenya. EPRA first rolled out fuel marking several years ago, initially focusing on export-grade fuel. The programme now marks both domestic-use and export fuel, giving Kenya one of the most comprehensive fuel-integrity programmes in East Africa. The same technology is already operational in Tanzania and Uganda, creating a growing regional shield against cross-border fuel fraud and its detrimental effects on the market, public purse, and the environment.

Critically, these markers have been rigorously tested and proven safe. They have been in continuous use for up to a decade across ten different markets - spanning Europe, Asia, and the Middle East - with no documented harm to consumers, engines, or the environment.

The markers comply with the European Union’s strict REACH regulations and have undergone extensive real-world analysis and testing by internationally accredited laboratories, including Eurofins and Socotec. These reports, elaborated to evaluate the markers’ impact on the environment under engine operating conditions, confirmed that the markers are innocuous and have no adverse health or environmental impact.

Fuel markers are added at extremely low concentrations, typically in the range of parts per billion (ppb) to low parts per million (ppm). For context, many standard fuel additives and even the base petroleum itself contain trace compounds at comparable or higher levels.

Regulatory bodies worldwide, including EPRA, apply stringent selection criteria and pre-approval testing precisely to avoid the mistakes seen with earlier, less sophisticated marking solutions that later were recognized as carcinogenic and environmentally risky. The benefits to Kenya are multi-dimensional. By deterring adulteration and smuggling, the FIS protects government revenue, ensures quality fuel reaches consumers, and reduces harmful emissions from sub-standard products.

Compliant businesses operate on a level playing field, while law enforcement gains court-admissible forensic evidence within minutes in the field.

Technology alone is not a silver bullet. Its success depends on strong governance, transparency, and public trust. Yet when deployed responsibly, as EPRA has done through rigorous procurement, ongoing verification, and now expanded domestic coverage, fuel marking becomes a powerful enabler of both fiscal integrity and public health protection.

Consumers deserve fuel that is not only affordable but verifiably safe and legitimate.