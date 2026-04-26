Ruto's high stakes fiscal gamble in bid to implement election pledges

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2026. [AFP]

President William Ruto faces dwindling fiscal options and growing political headwinds as Kenya’s economy slows and an elections just 16 months away.

On Friday, during Murang'a County tour, the president accompanied by his Deputy Kithure Kindiki and local leaders wore a hard hat and greeted local residents as banners bearing his portrait fluttered behind him.