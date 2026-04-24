'My life is in danger': Tuju alleges plot against him

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Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju during an interview on Spice FM. [Screengrab]

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has continued his claim that his life is in danger, alleging that he is being targeted by powerful individuals.

Speaking on Spice FM on Friday, April 24, Tuju said he noticed suspicious surveillance before going into hiding a few weeks ago, saying an unknown vehicle had been following him.

“I think the threat against me is real, and you have to assess who is likely to be after you,” said Tuju, adding that there were individuals who were arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials.

The former Rarieda MP further alleged that influential people were interested in his property. “There’s someone very powerful with an interest in my property. My Dari Business Park has more police vehicles than the divisional police headquarters,” he said.

He said he decided to go into hiding after noticing he was being trailed on the morning he was scheduled for a radio interview.

“On that Saturday, at about 6 or 7 am, I was heading to a radio interview when we noticed the vehicle. I would overtake, then they would also overtake. At a roundabout, we suddenly turned left, and they passed. It was a one-way road, so they could not turn back, and that gave me an exit into the Karen area,” narrated Tuju.

Raphael Tuju: The threat on me is real and there are enough people who would want to see me gone.



Hosts:@nduokoh & @dennisaseto

Producer:@EverlyneMungai#TheSituationRoom pic.twitter.com/VrT9HyFho6 April 24, 2026

Asked whether he had reported the matter to police, Tuju said he had little faith in any investigation, citing a previous complaint he says remains unresolved.

“I would be very naive to imagine that they would investigate. I did report an incident in January…to date, no suspect has been questioned nor gotten back to me,” adding that if the government were serious in fighting corruption, then they should provide him with security.

Tuju linked his troubles to individuals he claims want to develop the property because of its proximity to the newly constructed Talanta Stadium.

Late last month, Tuju’s family reported him missing after his phone was switched off and his vehicle was found abandoned in Nairobi. At the time, his son, Mano Tuju, said he received a call from the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station informing him that his father’s car had been found along Miotoni Lane.

The family said Tuju had not been seen since Saturday afternoon and that his phone had remained switched off.

Later, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dismissed claims of a mysterious disappearance, saying the incident had been staged.

“Raphael Tuju was physically present within his residence throughout the period of his reported disappearance,” DCI boss Amin Mohamed said at the agency’s offices in Kiambu.

He added that when Tuju’s phone was switched off at 6.16pm, on Saturday, March 21, 2026, he was at home.