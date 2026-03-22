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Former CS Raphael Tuju reported missing

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 22, 2026
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Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju. [File, Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been reported missing, with his family raising alarm after his phone went off and his car was found abandoned in Nairobi.

According to the family, Tuju’s son, Mano Tuju, received a call from the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station informing him that his father’s vehicle had been discovered abandoned along Miotoni Lane.

The family says Tuju has not been seen since Saturday afternoon, and his phone has remained switched off since then.

"He had been scheduled to appear on Ramogi FM at around 7pm on Saturday evening," the family stated.

In a worrying development, Tuju reportedly filed a police report on Friday, stating that he was being followed by a white Land Cruiser 70-series vehicle without number plates.

The Standard could not independently verify the claims at the time of publishing.

When contacted for comment, police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said he had no information about Tuju’s alleged abduction.

"No, I have no information on this. Allow me to check and revert," Muchiri told The Standard on phone.

Last week, Tuju was kicked out of his Karen home by armed police officers.

Tuju claimed that the armed officers stormed his property on Saturday 2am and forced him out. Digital news access

He said the officers came with five police cars without number plates and raided his home.

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