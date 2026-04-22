Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Energy Committee is furious with Wandayi, Mbadi

By Irene Githinji | Apr. 22, 2026
(L) National Treasury CS John Mbadi and Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

The National Assembly Committee on Energy has now raised concerns over several instances of Cabinet Secretaries failing to appear before them as required, to respond to matters of public concern.

The Energy Committee, led by Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria, called for better coordination between the Executive and Parliament to allow proper scheduling whenever Cabinet Secretaries are required to appear before them.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Energy Committee Kenya Power last Mile Connectivity Parliamentary Oversight
.

Latest Stories

Genocide justice still elusive as Africa urged to confront denial and impunity
Genocide justice still elusive as Africa urged to confront denial and impunity
Africa
By James Wanzala
8 mins ago
'Chorus of beings' exhibition explores identity, surveillance and shared spaces
Arts & Culture
By Anjellah Owino
26 mins ago
After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
National
By Brian Ngugi
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
By Brian Ngugi 36 mins ago
After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
Kindiki to Gachagua: I will embarrass you again in Ol Kalou by-election
By Yvonne Chepkwony 40 mins ago
Kindiki to Gachagua: I will embarrass you again in Ol Kalou by-election
I watched my six children fast to death, Mother recounts Shakahola horror in court
By Joackim Bwana 57 mins ago
I watched my six children fast to death, Mother recounts Shakahola horror in court
Renaissance: Political outfit linked to Linda Mwananchi unveiled
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Renaissance: Political outfit linked to Linda Mwananchi unveiled
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved