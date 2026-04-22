Why Energy Committee is furious with Wandayi, Mbadi

(L) National Treasury CS John Mbadi and Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

The National Assembly Committee on Energy has now raised concerns over several instances of Cabinet Secretaries failing to appear before them as required, to respond to matters of public concern.

The Energy Committee, led by Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria, called for better coordination between the Executive and Parliament to allow proper scheduling whenever Cabinet Secretaries are required to appear before them.