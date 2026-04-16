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Ruto eats his words, embraces Uhuru's playbook on fuel crisis

By Dennis Omondi | Apr. 16, 2026

 President now echoes Uhuru-era excuses he once dismissed as cartel lies. From embracing G-to-G deals, subsidies and VAT reductions, Ruto adopts Uhuru playbook.

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Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) G-to-G deals, Petroleum Value Added Tax (VAT)
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