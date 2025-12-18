NACADA seizes smuggled Ugandan liquor in festive season crackdown

NACADA impound smuggled alcohol from Uganda.[Courtesy]

A woman has been arrested in connection with smuggled alcohol from Uganda as the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) intensified its crackdown on illicit brews ahead of the festive season.

Acting on complaints from locals in Kijabe, NACADA enforcement officers on Wednesday swung into action, making the arrest and recovering Ugandan coffee-flavoured vodka from the woman’s house.

Further investigations led officers to Mai Mahiu, where a search was conducted at the residence of a male suspect believed to be the source of the illicit alcohol. During the operation, authorities recovered 2,526 plastic bottles, each containing 200 millilitres of alcohol, all originating from Uganda.

Speaking during the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said the enforcement action forms part of ongoing festive season operations designed to safeguard Kenyans from the health, safety and social harms associated with alcohol consumption.

“This operation is part of our intensified festive season interventions to protect communities, families and especially young people from the dangers posed by illicit, counterfeit and irresponsibly packaged alcohol,” said Dr Omerikwa.

According to the NACADA boss, the crackdown is part of broader government measures aimed at curtailing the manufacture, distribution and consumption of illicit and counterfeit alcohol, as well as illegal drugs, during the holiday period and beyond.

Dr Omerikwa disclosed that cross-border surveillance has been heightened to disrupt smuggling networks and prevent unscrupulous individuals from endangering the lives of Kenyans by flooding the market with illegal products.

“We are working closely with security agencies to seal loopholes along our borders. Anyone attempting to profit from harmful substances at the expense of public safety will be decisively dealt with,” he said.

While cautioning manufacturers and distributors, Dr Omerikwa reiterated that the Authority will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders.

“Licences will be cancelled immediately for any manufacturer or distributor found flouting the law. Those involved will be prosecuted without exception,” he warned.