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Body of missing RIAT College student found in Kisumu forest

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 13, 2026
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The decomposing body bore multiple stab wounds and was discovered in Riat Forest by the detectives.

Police in Kisumu West have recovered the decomposing body of a 21-year-old female student from Riat College in Riat Forest, days after she was reported missing.

The body, which bore multiple stab wounds, was discovered following the earlier arrest of the prime suspect, Steven Coleman Okoth, who is believed to have orchestrated her gang rape, torture and subsequent disappearance on the night of April 5, 2026, in the Milimani area.

"On the fateful night, what began as a series of failed phone calls due to poor network connectivity quickly spiralled into a nightmare. An elder sister to the missing victim grew increasingly anxious after being unable to reach her sister, a student at RIAT College," DCI stated.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded after the victim was lured into a drinking spree by two male colleagues from the same institution, leaving her incapacitated.

In her vulnerable state, she was allegedly sexually assaulted and later abandoned in a bush in critical condition.

Concern was first raised by the victim’s elder sister, who became anxious after repeated failed attempts to reach her due to poor network connectivity. At around midnight, she received a distressing text message indicating the victim’s dire situation before her phone went offline.

"Detectives from Kisumu West Sub-County launched investigations and, through forensic analysis, traced the victim’s last known location to the Milimani area near Kenya Wildlife Service offices. Initial search efforts, however, did not yield her whereabouts," DCI added.

A breakthrough came when detectives identified and arrested Okoth, said to be the victim’s former boyfriend, who had been seen with her on the night she went missing.

Investigations also revealed that the suspect had allegedly issued threats to the victim over the past two months and had been visiting her residence in Riat.

At the time of his arrest, police recovered items considered crucial to the investigation.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects believed to have been involved.

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