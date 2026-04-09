New Bill targets foreign companies to purchase 60pc of inputs locally

Parliament during a past session. The Local Content Bill, 2025, seeks to prioritise Kenyan businesses and farmers by imposing strict measures on procurement and employment. [File, Standard]

Foreign companies operating in Kenya could soon be compelled to source at least 60 per cent of their goods and services locally or face fines of up to Sh100 million and possible jail terms for top leaders if a new Bill is approved into law.

The Local Content Bill, 2025, sponsored by Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri seeks to prioritise Kenyan businesses, workers and farmers by imposing strict measures on procurement and employment.