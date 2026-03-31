Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Battle for numbers: Inside IEBC's Gen Z voter registration plan

By Irene githinji and Noel Nabiswa | Mar. 31, 2026

IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon speaks at a press briefing on 4 February 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) yesterday launched a 30-day mass voter registration drive, amid a popular youth-led campaign to enlist new voters.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IEBC Chairman Erastus Ethekon Voter Registration Gen Z Voters Niko Kadi Inititiative
.

Latest Stories

COG raises concerns over intention to arrest governors as Sakaja resurfaces
COG raises concerns over intention to arrest governors as Sakaja resurfaces
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings
National
By Kamau Muthoni
3 hrs ago
From prime property to woman upkeep, a couple's six-year court battle
Crime and Justice
By Daniel Chege
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cheap cooking gas plan stalls on higher taxes as Saudi deal flops
By Macharia Kamau and Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Cheap cooking gas plan stalls on higher taxes as Saudi deal flops
Gikomba demolitions leave traders displaced as officials cite riparian encroachment
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
Gikomba demolitions leave traders displaced as officials cite riparian encroachment
AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings
From prime property to woman upkeep, a couple's six-year court battle
By Daniel Chege 3 hrs ago
From prime property to woman upkeep, a couple's six-year court battle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved