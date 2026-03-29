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Chirchir pledges probe into Nyeri-Nyahururu crash that killed 15

By David Njaaga | Mar. 29, 2026
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 Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir. [File,Standard]

 Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has pledged to investigate a crash along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway that killed 15 people after a lorry driver swerved to avoid two cyclists and hit an oncoming matatu on Saturday.

Four victims died on the spot while 11 others succumbed to injuries at hospital. A child is among the dead. Only two people survived.

The crash involved a 14-seater matatu belonging to Nyekicha Sacco and a lorry transporting firewood near Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

The lorry driver lost control after veering to avoid the cyclists, colliding head-on with the matatu travelling from Nyeri town toward Mweiga.

Chirchir said the government would work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash  and take action against any violations.

"This devastating incident is a painful reminder of the responsibility we all share on our roads," noted Chirchir.

"I urge all motorists to exercise caution, adhere strictly to traffic rules and prioritise the safety of every road user. Every life matters," he added.

Central Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Elizabeth Vivi confirmed the fatalities, saying the matatu was heading towards Mweiga from Nyeri town while the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction.

Rescue teams, including emergency crews and St John Ambulance, rushed to the scene to extract victims from the wreckage.

Several passengers were admitted in critical condition.

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Related Topics

NTSA Investigation Nyeri-Nyahururu Highway Crash Davis Chirchir Nyekicha Sacco
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