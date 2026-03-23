Campaign highlights blood shortage in hospitals, promotes peace and unity

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A medical attendant adjusting the blood bag for a volunteer bloood sonar during a blood donation drive [Juliet Omelo,standard ]

An ongoing blood donation campaign has cast a fresh spotlight on the shortage of blood in hospitals and blood banks across Kenya.

Health officials say the initiative aims to boost dwindling supplies while encouraging Kenyans to embrace regular, voluntary donations.

Organised by the Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Kenya, and the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services, the campaign brings together community members and health stakeholders to respond to the growing demand for blood across the country.

Organizers also emphasised that the campaign is about more than just saving lives.

“Peace is not just the absence of conflict; it is the presence of a good environment where people can thrive,” said Moses Edward Omulanya, Brand Manager at HWPL Kenya.

Through the initiative, they aim to build trust and solidarity within the community.

Omulanya explained that the drive was also informed by the urgent need to support patients who often fail to access blood in time, especially in maternity wards.

“Several mothers and children who need blood cannot get it when they need it most. Through this exercise, we hope to lend a hand,” he said.

Antony Mwaniki,a regular blood donor during a blood donation drive by NHLP at Karen on 22nd March [Juliet Omelo,Standard ]

Derick Ngokonyo from the Kenyan By Blood Foundation added that the initiative is part of a broader effort to encourage repeat and voluntary donations.

“We have never met the annual target of one percent of the population as recommended by the World Health Organisation, and that is why our blood banks continue to face shortages,” he said.

According to Dennis Oduor, the Nairobi County Transfusion coordinator, the country requires about 550,000 pints of blood annually.

He added that the gap affects critical areas such as maternal care, trauma response, and chronic illness treatment.

“We still have mothers dying from postpartum hemorrhage, accident victims needing transfusions, and cancer patients requiring blood products,” he said.

He also noted that the Nairobi campaign, initially targeting 100 pints, exceeded expectations, collecting over 150 pints.

‘’A single pint of blood can save up to three lives. With 150, we have saved 450 lives. That is a very big plus,’’ he noted.

He emphasised that the scale of demand, particularly in Nairobi, which hosts major referral and specialised hospitals.

“Nairobi carries a heavy burden because of the high number of patients and specialised treatments. We have major maternity facilities like Pumwani Maternity Hospital, where mothers often require blood during delivery, especially in cases of postpartum hemorrhage,’’ Oduor said.

The Ministry official added that newborns with conditions such as anaemia also depend on immediate transfusions, often requiring fresh blood collected and processed within 24 to 48 hours.

Despite ongoing efforts, hospitals remain heavily reliant on family replacement donors; a system health experts say is unreliable. Stakeholders are now pushing for voluntary, non-remunerated donation and stronger donor retention.

“We want donors to come voluntarily and to return regularly. That is how we can ensure blood is always available when patients need it,” Oduor added.

Eligible donors aged between 16 and 65 are encouraged to donate consistently, with men able to give blood every three months and women every four months.

Organizers are also calling on young people to take a leading role in repeat donation, noting that building a culture of regular donors is key to closing the gap.

As the campaign continues, the message from all three stakeholders is that blood donation saves lives, strengthens communities, and fosters a more peaceful society.