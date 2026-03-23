Sifuna urges State to produce Tuju

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called on the government to urgently account for former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Speaking amid rising public concern, Sifuna warned that the situation surrounding Tuju should not be dismissed as a private matter, arguing that it reflects a troubling pattern in how disputes are handled in the country.

He alleged that there is an emerging trend where “private commercial disputes” are resolved through questionable means, linking Tuju’s case to other controversial incidents involving high-value business dealings and foreign investors.

According to Sifuna, such actions risk undermining investor confidence and damaging Kenya’s reputation as a safe destination for business.

He further cautioned that the perceived use of state machinery to influence commercial outcomes could drive away the private sector and worsen unemployment among young people.

“This is why we continue to emphasise adherence to constitutional values and the rule of law,” he wrote on his X platform, adding that governance should not be reduced to appearances but grounded in accountability and justice.

Sifuna now wants the State, which bears the constitutional responsibility of protecting its citizens, to immediately produce Tuju and clarify the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.