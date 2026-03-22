Attacks on journalists spark outcry over press freedom and impunity

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Attacks against the media and journalists, both physically and on social media, have increased; in some instances, the political class has taken it further, and people associated with them have carried out these attacks without the fear of being held to account.

President William Ruto has led from the front in advancing these attacks, with his deputy, Cabinet Secretaries and other government employees following suit.

On Friday, Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang's Personal Assistant Joram Wataka attacked two Kitale-based journalists. Wataka confronted George Njoroge Media Maxat a UDA party forum in Cherangany, accusing him of sharing a screenshot of the day's The Standard headline on social media.

The story was about a fraudulent ambulance deal that reportedly took place at the Harambee House, Nairobi, in the office of the Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, which also featured the name and photo of Senator Chesang.

Wataka also confronted Gilbert Sitati, a KTN journalist for recording the incident. Njoroge sustained injuries.

Earlier, Njoroge had shared the headline, 'Harambee House', on his WhatsApp status.

Yesterday, the Standard Group Acting CEO Chaacha Mwita said Article 34, 34 and 35 protects media freedom, freedom of expression and public’s right to information and an attack on journalists violates the three.

“The Standard Group wants to be very clear: intimidation will not change how we report. It will not soften our scrutiny. It will not silence us. Our duty is to the public, and we will continue to shine a light where others would prefer darkness.”

He called upon Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja and Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“The alleged involvement of a personal assistant to Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang must be investigated thoroughly, and all those responsible must face the law – without fear, favour or political shielding,” he said.

Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) President Zubeidah Kananu also condemned the incident. She said the association was concerned by the growing trend of hostility and violence directed at journalists saying such actions foster a climate of fear and self-censorship, which weakens the media's ability to serve the public interest.

She called on IG Kanja to launch thorough and transparent investigations into the attack, identify and prosecute those responsible including the people who sanctioned it.

“In addition, KEG will take further legal action, including instituting private prosecution against individuals linked to the attack, should state agencies fail to act decisively and in a timely manner.”

The Media Council of Kenya has neither condemned nor called for investigations into the attack on the two journalists.

Calls and text messages to the council’s chief executive David Omwoyo went unanswered by the time of publication.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Secretary General Eric Oduor condemned the attack carried out by allies of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang.

“When politicians resort to criminality, we should be worried as a society. We demand investigations into the incident and action taken against the attackers and their boss,” said Oduor.

He said that the union will petition Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja tomorrow for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Araka Matara, the Kenya Correspondents Association chairperson, also condemned the attack on the two journalists saying there are channels where one can raise their displeasure with the stories told.

“We have channels to follow and raise complaints, we have the law and the MCK complaints commission. Somebody cannot be allocated the duty to punish the perpetrator before one has been charged and found guilty,” he said.

The Standard Media Group has from time to time been targeted online for the hard-hitting headlines and stories holding the Kenya Kwanza regime to account.

Yesterday, after running a story questioning the cost of the Standard Gauge Railway phase two, ex-blogger and Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai took to social media to offer his critique.

He insinuated that former President Uhuru Kenyatta, through the newspaper, was finding it hard to accept that his successor Ruto had managed to take developments to Kisumu.

“They don't see the economic sense because they are using some Onagi journalists to further the ethnic narratives,” he tweeted.

Alai singled out the writers of the story Ndung’u Gachane and Macharia Kamau, saying they are not journalists and that they should be called out for the story, which he alleged had a tribal narrative behind it.

In his post, Alai called on people to treat The Standard newspaper as “a hostile, biased media player everywhere”.

“This is not objective journalism. This is an economic war on people and verbal violence on Ruto's government,” he posted.