Clergy rebukes Ruto-opposition public outbursts, calls for calm

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From right: KCCB Chairperson Bishop Maurice Muhatia, with the Bishop of Kericho Catholic Diocese Alfred Rotich, during a media briefing in Nairobi on November 14, 2024. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has called for restraint amongst leaders following a public spat between President William Ruto and opposition leaders.

While condemning the President and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for lack of decorum, KCCB Chairperson Bishop Maurice Muhatia claimed the duo was embarrassing Kenyans.

He termed the public outbursts between Ruto and the opposition as "verbal indiscipline" that is indicative of something even more troubling.

Muhatia, who appealed to political leaders to exercise restraint, said there is a need to restore dignity in public discourse and called for decorum in public speaking.

Speaking at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County, during the reception of Rev Joseph Mwongela to the Machakos diocese as the coadjutor Bishop, Bishop Muhatia noted that the leaders were a poor representation of their generation, and they were struggling to identify with them.

"The children are listening to you and are shocked. The young people are listening to you, and they are traumatised because in you they see the collapse of their aspirations for leadership. The adults listening to you are embarrassed," he said.

While reminding the President and opposition leaders that Kenya belongs to over 50 million people and not only them, he argued that the public insults by leaders was a disrespect to the citizens and not only to the leaders.

"When you publicly insult each other in front of citizens, you do not just disrespect one another; you also disrespect the citizens. That is the message you are sending us, not everything that crosses your mind must be spoken," he noted.

He added, "Let us respect one another as we respect our brothers and sisters. You can disagree with people without insulting them. Disagreement is acceptable, but public insults are a disgrace."

Bishop Muhatia asked the political leaders to give Kenyans a break or find a bunker somewhere underground to insult each other just the two of them.

The Bishop noted that Kenya is loved by God, and citizens expect only the best from those who have been chosen to represent them.

"When you are done, come back and join us in nation-building. We love our country, we respect our leaders, but not when you behave in this manner. You are embarrassing this great nation. We pray for you that you may be transformed in your leadership and guide people to where God expects them to be, for these are children of God," he added.

President Ruto and the opposition locked horns earlier in the week in a mudslinging duel, name-calling, and raw insults that marked a bare-knuckle showdown.

On Tuesday, while on a tour to Western Kenya, President Ruto unleashed a bristling attack against his political rivals, a response to an earlier attack by Gachagua.