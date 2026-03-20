Photos: Eid Ul-Fitr prayers across Kenya

Muslims across the country gathered in different grounds for the Eid Ul-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.
In the capital Nairobi, Muslim faithfuls gathered at the Masjid Noor Mosque for the prayers.
In Mombasa County prayers took place at the Masjid Ummu Kulthum Mosque in Kizingo with Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho joining them.
In Kwale, the CS for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya joined fellow Muslims faithful for prayers at Moyeni Community Grounds.
In Kisumu they gathered at the Highway Comprehensive School grounds in Kibuye while in Kakamega they gathered at the Jamia Mosque.
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