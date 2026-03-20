Photos: Eid Ul-Fitr prayers across Kenya

Audio By Vocalize

Muslim faithfuls gather for Eid Ul-Fitr prayers at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa County on Friday 20th March 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Muslims across the country gathered in different grounds for the Eid Ul-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

In the capital Nairobi, Muslim faithfuls gathered at the Masjid Noor Mosque for the prayers. Muslim faithfuls gather at Masjid Noor Mosque, Nairobi for Eid Ul-Fitr Prayers on March 20, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

In Mombasa County prayers took place at the Masjid Ummu Kulthum Mosque in Kizingo with Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho joining them.

In Kwale, the CS for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya joined fellow Muslims faithful for prayers at Moyeni Community Grounds.

In Kisumu they gathered at the Highway Comprehensive School grounds in Kibuye while in Kakamega they gathered at the Jamia Mosque.

A young girl (center) observing prayer when Muslim faithful gathered in prayer during Eid al-Fitr in Ngara, Nairobi on March 20, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale when he joined fellow Muslims for Eid Ul-Fitr prayers at Sir Ali Grounds in Ngara, Nairobi on March 20, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho arrives for Eid Ul-Fitr prayers at the Masjid Ummu Kulthum Mosque in Kizingo, Mombasa County. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Muslim worshippers in Nakuru gathered at Menengai High School Grounds to observe Eid al-Fitr prayers that mark the conclusion of Ramadan. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Children were not left behind as they joined their parents for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Menengai High School Grounds in Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Muslim faithfuls hold Eid Ul-Fitr prayers at Kakamega's Jamia Mosque on March 20,2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya joined Muslim faithfuls for Eid Ul-Fitr prayers at Moyeni Community Grounds in Kwale County on March 20, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Muslim faithfuls congregate at Highway Comprehensive School grounds in Kibuye, Kisumu, for Eid Ul-Fitr prayers on March 20, 2026. [Rodger Otiso, Standard]

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda joined Muslim faithfuls for Eid Ul-Fitr prayers at Kisii Jamia Mosque. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Muslim faithfuls gather at the Moi Stadium Embu town for Eid al Fitr prayers. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Heay rains disrupted Eidul fitr prayers in Masalani Garissa County, majority of people opted to pray in areas near their residential areas other than usual Idd ground. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard]

Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa joins Muslim faithfuls at Jamia Mosque Shianda, Mumias East Constituency, for Eid ul-Fitr prayers. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]