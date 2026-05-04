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Cape Verde bans passengers from cruise with suspected virus deaths

By AFP | May. 4, 2026
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This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026. [AFP]

Passengers aboard a cruise ship on which a suspected outbreak of hantavirus has killed three people will not be allowed to disembark in Cape Verde where it is anchored, authorities said, expressing concern for the local population.

The refusal came even as WHO Europe said the risk to the wider public remained low.

In its first statement on the crisis, the vessel's operator Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed three deaths on board the MV Hondius, travelling across from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde off the coast of west Africa.

Two died on board and one after disembarking the ship. One passenger is in intensive care in Johannesburg and two others "require urgent medical care", the statement said.

The president of Cape Verde's National Institute of Public Health (INSP) said that the ship "was not granted authorization to dock at the port of Praia" off which it is anchored, in an interview with RTC public broadcaster late Sunday.

"Here in the country, passengers will not be able to disembark -- precisely to protect the Cape Verdean population," Maria da Luz Lima declared, adding that "there would be no contact between the passengers and the country".

Dutch authorities have agreed to lead a joint effort to organise the repatriation of two symptomatic individuals on board MV Hondius to the Netherlands, the Oceanwide Expeditions operator said.

Such a repatriation would depend on several factors, including authorisation from local officials in Cape Verde, it added.

In a statement sent to AFP, the Dutch foreign ministry said it was "busy looking at the possibilities to medically evacuate a few people from the ship".

"If this can take place, the ministry of foreign affairs will coordinate it," said a spokesperson.

- 'Acting with urgency' -

While local doctors have visited to assess the medical condition of the two sick crew, no permission was given to evacuate them to shore.

Despite the concern, "risk to the wider public remains low", the World Health Organization's director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement, adding that "there is no need for panic or travel restrictions".

He added that hantavirus infections were "uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents".

The WHO said it was "acting with urgency to support the response to the hantavirus event on board a cruise vessel in the Atlantic, following the tragic loss of life".

"WHO Europe is working with the countries involved to support medical care, evacuation, investigations and public health risk assessment."

Hantavirus, an illness usually transmitted to humans from rodents, has been confirmed in the passenger currently in intensive care in Johannesburg, the operator said.

However, it has not yet been established whether the virus caused the three deaths, said Oceanwide Expeditions.

There has also been no confirmation of hantavirus in the two symptomatic people still requiring attention on the ship.

"The exact cause and any possible connection are under investigation," said the ship's operator.

On Sunday, the WHO said one case of hantavirus had been confirmed and that there were "five additional suspected cases."

"While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response," the United Nations health agency said. 

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Cape Verde Hantavirus WHO Europe Oceanwide Expeditions
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